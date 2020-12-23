US lawmakers on Monday backed legislation granting Sudan legal immunity for past militant attacks, a final step in a historic deal removing Khartoum from Washington’s list of state sponsors of terrorism.
The text restores Sudan’s sovereign immunity with the exception of litigation already pending in US federal courts related to the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, and earmarked hundreds of millions of US dollars in aid to Khartoum.
Sudan was removed from the US state sponsors of terrorism list a week ago, less than two months after the Arab nation pledged to normalize ties with Israel.
The move also promises aid, debt relief and investment to a nation going through a rocky political transition and struggling under a severe economic crisis exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sudan is to receive US$700 million in assistance funds and an additional US$120 million toward the repayment of its debt to the IMF.
As part of the deal, Sudan agreed to pay US$335 million to compensate survivors and victims’ families from the 1998 al-Qaeda twin attacks on the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, and a 2000 attack by the group on the USS Cole off Yemen’s coast.
Those attacks were carried out after then-Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir had allowed Osama bin Laden sanctuary in Sudan.
Adoption of the legislation is a key, final step to unblocking the money, which Sudan has already put in an escrow account.
The legislation would help Sudan “re-enter the global economy ... promote foreign investment and economic growth in the country, and support the civilian-led transition to democracy,” US Senator Chris Coons said before the bill was passed.
The White House had been pushing for a conclusion in part to show its support for Sudan’s transition two years after a coup that ousted al-Bashir.
It was also aiming to remove any issues that could put in doubt Khartoum’s historic pledge to normalize relations with Israel.
INSPIRATION: An official at the facility said the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico had helped the Chinese designers to improve the telescope in Guizhou Province Nestled among the mountains in southwest China, the world’s largest radio telescope signals Beijing’s ambitions as a global center for scientific research. The Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) — the only significant instrument of its kind after the collapse of another telescope in Puerto Rico this month — is about to open its doors for foreign astronomers to use, hoping to attract the world’s top scientific talent. The world’s second-largest radio telescope, at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, was destroyed when its suspended 900-tonne receiver platform came loose and plunged 140m onto the radio dish below. Wang Qiming (王啟明), chief inspector of
‘ERASE MY NAME’: Popular singer Tan Weiwei’s ‘Xiao Juan’ has thrust into the spotlight the repeated tragedy of women beaten, set on fire or killed by their partners In the torrent of comments below the video of Tan Weiwei’s (譚維維) latest single, one summed up the burgeoning anger of Chinese women: “The roar of the times should not be buried. This is a war song.” For the past six months, Tan, one of China’s most popular singers, has been releasing singles from her album 3811. The songs tell the stories of women: a taxi driver, a charity worker, a single mother, a 60-year-old woman who cannot read. However, it is her latest single that has made the biggest impact, arriving at a key moment in China’s reckoning with gender-based
REIMAGINED BY-PRODUCT: Food based on protein sourced from chicken feathers might be offered in waste-conscious restaurants first, Sorawut Kittibanthorn said When Sorawut Kittibanthorn was looking for new types of waste to recycle, the then London-based student was drawn to the millions of tonnes of chicken feathers being discarded each year. Now back home in Thailand, the 30-year-old is seeking funding to continue his research into how to convert the nutrient component found in the feathers into a powder that can be transformed into a lean, protein-rich source of edible food. “Chicken feather contains protein and if we are able to serve this protein to others in the world, the demand from everyone ... will help reduce waste,” Sorawut said. Indeed, the potential appears
Kangaroos can learn to communicate with humans similar to how domesticated dogs do, by using their gaze to “point” and ask for help, researchers said in a study published yesterday. The study involved 11 kangaroos that lived in captivity, but had not been domesticated. Ten of the 11 marsupials intently gazed at researchers when they were unable to open a box containing food, the report said. Nine alternately looked at the human and at the container, as a way of pointing or gesturing toward the object, it said. “We interpreted this as a deliberate form of communication, a request for help,” Alan McElligott, the