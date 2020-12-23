Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island late on Sunday roared back to life as lava went shooting into the air, boiling away a water lake, and sending a massive plume of steam, gas and ash soaring into the atmosphere.
In the first hours of the eruption, lava mixed rapidly with water in the summit’s crater lake to create steam. The sky above the eruption turned shades of orange and red as people lined up to watch the billowing column of gas and vapor rise above the volcano in the middle of the night.
Tom Birchard, a senior forecaster with the US National Weather Service in Hawaii, said that lava poured into the crater and mixed with water to cause a vigorous eruption for about an hour.
Photo: US National Park Service via AP
All the water evaporated out of the lake and a steam cloud shot up about 9km into the atmosphere, Birchard said.
The water was the first recorded in the crater of Kilauea volcano. After a week of questions about a mysterious green patch at the bottom of the volcano’s crater, researchers last year confirmed the presence of water. The lake continued to fill since then.
Because of the location of the erupting lava, no homes were evacuated and there was little risk to the public. The crater, named Halemaumau, is located within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and was home to a longstanding lava lake that was present for years before a 2018 eruption caused it to drain.
The volcanic eruption continued throughout Monday and scientists said it was hard to know how long it would last. With the water gone, a lava lake was forming in the crater throughout the day.
An advisory was issued by the weather service warning of fallen ash from the volcano. Excessive exposure to ash is an eye and respiratory irritant, it said.
The agency later said that the eruption was easing and a “low-level steam cloud” was lingering in the area.
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park spokeswoman Jessica Ferracane said in a telephone interview that the volcanic activity is a risk to people in the park and that caution was required.
“It’s pretty spectacular this morning, but there are high amounts of hazardous sulfur dioxide gas and particulates, and those are billowing out of the crater right now, and those present a danger to everyone, especially people with heart or respiratory problems, infants, young children and pregnant women,” Ferracane said.
“There is a lot of cars waiting on Crater Rim Drive to get out to Kilauea overlook. People should expect long waits for parking places,” she said.
Ferracane also urged people to be mindful of the COVID-19 pandemic and take measures to remain safe.
“We’re not doing crowd control yet, but that could happen,” she said.
“Right now, we’re urging people to wear a mask to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We did see quite a few visitors last night unmasked,” she added.
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit about an hour after the volcano began erupting. The US Geological Survey said that it received more than 500 reports of people who felt the earthquake, but significant damage to buildings or structures was not expected.
Kilauea last erupted in 2018, destroying more than 700 homes and spewing enough lava to fill 320,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools. An area more than half the size of Manhattan was buried in up to 24m of lava.
INSPIRATION: An official at the facility said the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico had helped the Chinese designers to improve the telescope in Guizhou Province Nestled among the mountains in southwest China, the world’s largest radio telescope signals Beijing’s ambitions as a global center for scientific research. The Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) — the only significant instrument of its kind after the collapse of another telescope in Puerto Rico this month — is about to open its doors for foreign astronomers to use, hoping to attract the world’s top scientific talent. The world’s second-largest radio telescope, at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, was destroyed when its suspended 900-tonne receiver platform came loose and plunged 140m onto the radio dish below. Wang Qiming (王啟明), chief inspector of
‘ERASE MY NAME’: Popular singer Tan Weiwei’s ‘Xiao Juan’ has thrust into the spotlight the repeated tragedy of women beaten, set on fire or killed by their partners In the torrent of comments below the video of Tan Weiwei’s (譚維維) latest single, one summed up the burgeoning anger of Chinese women: “The roar of the times should not be buried. This is a war song.” For the past six months, Tan, one of China’s most popular singers, has been releasing singles from her album 3811. The songs tell the stories of women: a taxi driver, a charity worker, a single mother, a 60-year-old woman who cannot read. However, it is her latest single that has made the biggest impact, arriving at a key moment in China’s reckoning with gender-based
REIMAGINED BY-PRODUCT: Food based on protein sourced from chicken feathers might be offered in waste-conscious restaurants first, Sorawut Kittibanthorn said When Sorawut Kittibanthorn was looking for new types of waste to recycle, the then London-based student was drawn to the millions of tonnes of chicken feathers being discarded each year. Now back home in Thailand, the 30-year-old is seeking funding to continue his research into how to convert the nutrient component found in the feathers into a powder that can be transformed into a lean, protein-rich source of edible food. “Chicken feather contains protein and if we are able to serve this protein to others in the world, the demand from everyone ... will help reduce waste,” Sorawut said. Indeed, the potential appears
Kangaroos can learn to communicate with humans similar to how domesticated dogs do, by using their gaze to “point” and ask for help, researchers said in a study published yesterday. The study involved 11 kangaroos that lived in captivity, but had not been domesticated. Ten of the 11 marsupials intently gazed at researchers when they were unable to open a box containing food, the report said. Nine alternately looked at the human and at the container, as a way of pointing or gesturing toward the object, it said. “We interpreted this as a deliberate form of communication, a request for help,” Alan McElligott, the