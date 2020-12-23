Volcanic eruption in Hawaii draws crowds

‘PRETTY SPECTACULAR’: The sky turned shades of red and orange as people lined up to watch the billowing column of gas and vapor rise above Kilauea volcano

AP, HONOLULU





Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island late on Sunday roared back to life as lava went shooting into the air, boiling away a water lake, and sending a massive plume of steam, gas and ash soaring into the atmosphere.

In the first hours of the eruption, lava mixed rapidly with water in the summit’s crater lake to create steam. The sky above the eruption turned shades of orange and red as people lined up to watch the billowing column of gas and vapor rise above the volcano in the middle of the night.

Tom Birchard, a senior forecaster with the US National Weather Service in Hawaii, said that lava poured into the crater and mixed with water to cause a vigorous eruption for about an hour.

People watch an eruption from Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island on Sunday. Photo: US National Park Service via AP

All the water evaporated out of the lake and a steam cloud shot up about 9km into the atmosphere, Birchard said.

The water was the first recorded in the crater of Kilauea volcano. After a week of questions about a mysterious green patch at the bottom of the volcano’s crater, researchers last year confirmed the presence of water. The lake continued to fill since then.

Because of the location of the erupting lava, no homes were evacuated and there was little risk to the public. The crater, named Halemaumau, is located within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and was home to a longstanding lava lake that was present for years before a 2018 eruption caused it to drain.

The volcanic eruption continued throughout Monday and scientists said it was hard to know how long it would last. With the water gone, a lava lake was forming in the crater throughout the day.

An advisory was issued by the weather service warning of fallen ash from the volcano. Excessive exposure to ash is an eye and respiratory irritant, it said.

The agency later said that the eruption was easing and a “low-level steam cloud” was lingering in the area.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park spokeswoman Jessica Ferracane said in a telephone interview that the volcanic activity is a risk to people in the park and that caution was required.

“It’s pretty spectacular this morning, but there are high amounts of hazardous sulfur dioxide gas and particulates, and those are billowing out of the crater right now, and those present a danger to everyone, especially people with heart or respiratory problems, infants, young children and pregnant women,” Ferracane said.

“There is a lot of cars waiting on Crater Rim Drive to get out to Kilauea overlook. People should expect long waits for parking places,” she said.

Ferracane also urged people to be mindful of the COVID-19 pandemic and take measures to remain safe.

“We’re not doing crowd control yet, but that could happen,” she said.

“Right now, we’re urging people to wear a mask to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We did see quite a few visitors last night unmasked,” she added.

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit about an hour after the volcano began erupting. The US Geological Survey said that it received more than 500 reports of people who felt the earthquake, but significant damage to buildings or structures was not expected.

Kilauea last erupted in 2018, destroying more than 700 homes and spewing enough lava to fill 320,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools. An area more than half the size of Manhattan was buried in up to 24m of lava.