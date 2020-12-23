Israel yesterday appeared headed for its fourth election in less than two years, with parliament set to dissolve at midnight after lawmakers rejected a last-ditch effort to salvage the fractured ruling coalition.
The government headed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been inching toward collapse for weeks and now the right-wing incumbent looks set to face a re-election battle as his long-awaited trial on corruption charges gets under way next year.
Netanyahu’s main coalition partner and political rival, Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz, has accused him of dishonesty and placing his personal needs above Israel as it grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy.
The coalition led by Netanyahu’s Likud and Gantz’s centrist Blue and White party has until the start of today to pass a 2020 budget or parliament would automatically dissolve. The three-year coalition deal stipulated that Netanyahu serves as prime minister for 18 months, with Gantz, currently the alternate prime minister, taking over in November next year.
Gantz demanded the government pass a budget covering both 2020 and 2021, saying Israel needs stability.
Netanyahu has refused to endorse a 2021 budget.
His critics said that was a political tactic to keep the coalition unstable and make it easier for him to sink the government before he must hand power to Gantz.
Late on Sunday, Blue and White said it had an agreement with Likud on a bill to buy more time to pass both the 2020 and 2021 budget. There were indications early on Monday that the measure would pass.
However, after yet another war of words between Netanyahu and Gantz, parliament rejected the bill early yesterday. Lawmakers from Likud and Blue and White both voted against the coalition proposal 49 to 47.
Gantz, currently in precautionary COVID-19 quarantine, was unable to vote.
Barring an 11th hour legislative maneuver, parliament would dissolve after midnight, triggering elections as early as March 23.
Political commentators have said Netanyahu always planned to force an election before he was forced to hand power to Gantz, but that he would have preferred it closer to summer. That would have allowed more time to vaccinate the public against COVID-19, hopefully pushing Israel’s economy towards recovery.
A March election would also likely force Netanyahu to campaign while appearing in court through January and February for his trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.
He is accused of accepting improper gifts and seeking to trade favors with media moguls in exchange for positive coverage, but denies wrongdoing.
“These elections are too soon for [Netanyahu], with a certain lack of control,” analyst Matti Tuchfeld wrote in the Israeli newspaper Hayom.
“Netanyahu had every good reason to prefer elections after Independence Day” in May,” he added.
Netanyahu also faces a new challenge from influential right-winger Gideon Saar, who has left the Likud to form his own party.
Multiple polls suggest Saar could peel substantial support away from Netanyahu if elections were held soon.
