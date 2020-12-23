China yesterday hit back with reciprocal actions against unnamed US officials in the latest back-and-forth, following a US announcement of new visa restrictions on Chinese officials.
The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs also called on US President Donald Trump not to sign into law legislation approved by Congress on Tibet.
The visa action came in response to a US Department of State announcement on Monday that said the US would deny visas to Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials whose policies or actions are aimed at repressing religious groups, ethnic minorities, dissidents or others.
“China has taken reciprocal countermeasures against the US individuals and their family members who are primarily responsible for recent interference in China’s internal affairs,” ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) said.
He did not say who or how many people were affected.
Wang added that Beijing opposed the Tibetan Policy and Support Act, which calls for the establishment of a US consulate in Tibet, as well as support for Tibetans to choose the next Dalai Lama, their spiritual leader, on their own.
Congress approved the bill on Monday as part of a US$900 billion COVID-19 relief package that also included other unrelated year-end legislation.
The US has placed an escalating series of sanctions, visa bans and financial restrictions on Chinese government officials and CCP members this year. The US-China relationship has become increasingly fraught as the two countries battle over issues from human rights to the pandemic and trade.
Previous visa restrictions and financial sanctions applied to officials “involved in the horrific abuses taking place in Xinjiang, restrictions on access to Tibet, and the destruction of Hong Kong’s promised autonomy,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in Monday’s statement.
“Today’s action creates additional restrictions applicable to all [CCP] officials engaged in such repressive activities, no matter their location,” he said.
Wang criticized the US for having “weaponized” visa policy.
“The issues of Tibet, Taiwan and Hong Kong concerning Chinese sovereignty and territorial integrity are purely internal affairs of China, and no foreign forces should interfere,” he said.
Earlier this month, the US announced plans to limits visas for members of the CCP and their families to one month, instead of 10 years.
The State Department also said it would deny visas to Chinese citizens linked to overseas influence operations involving violence and other means of intimidation.
The US side has also put economic restrictions on Chinese companies. Chinese technology giant Huawei Technologies has been shut out of the US market and Washington has lobbied other countries to follow suit, with mixed results.
