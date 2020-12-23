South Korea yesterday moved to shut down all ski resorts and winter tourist spots in a bid to stop COVID-19 spreading as a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic proves much tougher to contain in the densely populated region around the capital, Seoul.
South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the government will close ski facilities, ice rinks and tourist attractions from tomorrow to Jan. 3.
Gatherings of more than four people will be banned, while tighter anti-virus curbs will be imposed on restaurants to tamp down infections, he said in a televised briefing.
The announcement came after Seoul and surrounding areas banned gatherings of more than four people over the Christmas and New Year holidays as the country recorded its highest daily death toll from the novel coronavirus on Monday.
South Korea reported 869 new COVID-19 cases as of Monday midnight, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said yesterday, down from the daily record of 1,097 reported over the weekend.
Along with the nationwide curbs in place on winter sports facilities, all hotels and resorts are restricted to booking 50 percent of available rooms, KDCA Deputy Director Kwon Jun-wook told a briefing.
Authorities said they would push ahead with securing COVID-19 vaccine supplies, as well as developing local vaccines and treatment drugs.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in told a meeting with top officials that it was perhaps inevitable that inoculations were given priority in countries that developed vaccines, as they have put in a lot of financial and administrative support to develop them, the presidential Blue House said in a statement.
“We believe that we will be able to vaccinate the public in no late time, and we are preparing well,” Moon said.
Authorities have said they would be able to inoculate the public in the first quarter of next year.
The rash of new cases has shaken a country that has for months been held up as a pandemic mitigation success story. The new cases bring the nation’s tally to 51,460 infections, with 722 deaths.
“The message the government is urging the people is clear,” Chung said.
“We sincerely ask you to cancel all travel and gatherings and stay home during Christmas and New Year holidays,” Chung added.
The national government has so far resisted calls to impose phase 3 restrictions in the country’s anti-COVID-19 plans, the toughest of all categorized social distancing rules that would essentially lock down Asia’s fourth-largest economy.
