Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reiterated that there was no need to call a national state of emergency, even as healthcare authorities declared their own state of emergency for the medical system as COVID-19 infection rates continue to rise.
Suga said the head of the government’s expert panel on the COVID-19 pandemic had told him “we’re not there yet” with regards to calling a state of emergency.
“We need to show the results of our coronavirus countermeasures,” Suga said during an interview on national television late on Monday. “I’ll spearhead the effort with a mindset to do everything that must be done.”
Suga’s approval ratings have been falling, with polls showing that the public disapproves of how he has handled the pandemic, in particular his “Go To Travel” domestic tourism campaign that some blame for the rise in infections.
Support for his Cabinet tumbled to 39 percent from 56 percent a month earlier, a weekend Asahi Shimbun poll showed, with 79 percent of respondents saying that his decision to pause the “Go To Travel” campaign came too late.
A group of national medical associations called their own state of medical emergency on Monday, saying the system was under considerable strain from the pandemic.
While medical workers are growing increasingly alarmed over whether the system can withstand the rise in cases, those concerns appear to have taken a backseat politically, said Koji Wada, professor of public health at the International University of Health and Welfare in Tokyo.
“Medical groups are concerned about the medical workers and patients, whereas the government expert panel must take the entire population into account,” including restaurant workers and people who might lose their jobs, he said.
Japan has seen a rise in new infection rates in the past few weeks, with a record 2,154 people hospitalized as of Monday, Japan Broadcasting Corp reported.
Japan’s struggle to contain the coronavirus ahead of the holiday season has prompted some local leaders to ask residents to embrace a more extreme precaution: wearing masks at home.
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and her counterparts in three neighboring prefectures on Monday wrote a joint message urging elderly people and those with underlying health issues — and those living with them — to don masks at home during the New Year break.
Some other prefectures, including Fukushima and Niigata, have made similar requests.
Authorities do not have the power to enforce strict lockdowns and are having difficulty convincing people to stay in, prompting the advice on wearing masks at home to prevent them from infecting vulnerable family members.
