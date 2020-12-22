Denmark to exhume millions of mink after rushed killing

Denmark is to dig up millions of dead mink after a hasty cull and burial intended to stamp out a COVID-19 mutation ended with the rotting carcasses triggering a new contamination risk.

The exhumation of about 4 million mink is to take place in May, with a six-month waiting period deemed sufficient to ensure the bodies would be free of the virus and safe to handle. Once dug up, the mink would be incinerated as corporate waste.

Health authorities said keeping the animals buried poses “no immediate pollution risk in regards to lakes, streams as well as drinking water.”

Mink are pictured at a farm in Denmark on Nov. 6. Photo: Reuters

The government is trying to bring to a close a chapter that forced a Cabinet minister to resign and ended Denmark’s reputation as a country that had fought off the pandemic more ably than most.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has had to defend her role in the debacle, after it emerged she did not initially have the legal mandate to demand a full cull of Denmark’s about 15.4 million mink.

The rushed and messy process that followed drew harsh criticism from parliament and the nation’s mink industry, which just a few months ago had been the world’s largest.

Nonetheless, Frederiksen has repeated her initial warning that her government’s decision to demand that all Danish mink be culled was appropriate. The nation’s top epidemiologist warned at the time that the animals were highly efficient at spreading the novel coronavirus, and Frederiksen said Danish scientists were worried that the mutation found in the nation’s mink could derail vaccine efforts.

There are a number of other countries that produce mink and that have detected coronavirus strains in the animals, namely Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden and the US. None has so far taken the same drastic steps as Denmark.

Early last month, the WHO said the coronavirus mutation found in Denmark “highlights the important role that farmed mink populations can play in the ongoing transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and the critical role of strong surveillance, sampling and sequencing SARS-CoV-2, especially around areas where such animal reservoirs are identified.”

The organization advised “all countries to enhance surveillance for COVID-19 at the animal-human interface where susceptible animal reservoirs are identified, including mink farms.”