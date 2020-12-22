Denmark is to dig up millions of dead mink after a hasty cull and burial intended to stamp out a COVID-19 mutation ended with the rotting carcasses triggering a new contamination risk.
The exhumation of about 4 million mink is to take place in May, with a six-month waiting period deemed sufficient to ensure the bodies would be free of the virus and safe to handle. Once dug up, the mink would be incinerated as corporate waste.
Health authorities said keeping the animals buried poses “no immediate pollution risk in regards to lakes, streams as well as drinking water.”
Photo: Reuters
The government is trying to bring to a close a chapter that forced a Cabinet minister to resign and ended Denmark’s reputation as a country that had fought off the pandemic more ably than most.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has had to defend her role in the debacle, after it emerged she did not initially have the legal mandate to demand a full cull of Denmark’s about 15.4 million mink.
The rushed and messy process that followed drew harsh criticism from parliament and the nation’s mink industry, which just a few months ago had been the world’s largest.
Nonetheless, Frederiksen has repeated her initial warning that her government’s decision to demand that all Danish mink be culled was appropriate. The nation’s top epidemiologist warned at the time that the animals were highly efficient at spreading the novel coronavirus, and Frederiksen said Danish scientists were worried that the mutation found in the nation’s mink could derail vaccine efforts.
There are a number of other countries that produce mink and that have detected coronavirus strains in the animals, namely Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden and the US. None has so far taken the same drastic steps as Denmark.
Early last month, the WHO said the coronavirus mutation found in Denmark “highlights the important role that farmed mink populations can play in the ongoing transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and the critical role of strong surveillance, sampling and sequencing SARS-CoV-2, especially around areas where such animal reservoirs are identified.”
The organization advised “all countries to enhance surveillance for COVID-19 at the animal-human interface where susceptible animal reservoirs are identified, including mink farms.”
INSPIRATION: An official at the facility said the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico had helped the Chinese designers to improve the telescope in Guizhou Province Nestled among the mountains in southwest China, the world’s largest radio telescope signals Beijing’s ambitions as a global center for scientific research. The Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) — the only significant instrument of its kind after the collapse of another telescope in Puerto Rico this month — is about to open its doors for foreign astronomers to use, hoping to attract the world’s top scientific talent. The world’s second-largest radio telescope, at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, was destroyed when its suspended 900-tonne receiver platform came loose and plunged 140m onto the radio dish below. Wang Qiming (王啟明), chief inspector of
‘ERASE MY NAME’: Popular singer Tan Weiwei’s ‘Xiao Juan’ has thrust into the spotlight the repeated tragedy of women beaten, set on fire or killed by their partners In the torrent of comments below the video of Tan Weiwei’s (譚維維) latest single, one summed up the burgeoning anger of Chinese women: “The roar of the times should not be buried. This is a war song.” For the past six months, Tan, one of China’s most popular singers, has been releasing singles from her album 3811. The songs tell the stories of women: a taxi driver, a charity worker, a single mother, a 60-year-old woman who cannot read. However, it is her latest single that has made the biggest impact, arriving at a key moment in China’s reckoning with gender-based
REIMAGINED BY-PRODUCT: Food based on protein sourced from chicken feathers might be offered in waste-conscious restaurants first, Sorawut Kittibanthorn said When Sorawut Kittibanthorn was looking for new types of waste to recycle, the then London-based student was drawn to the millions of tonnes of chicken feathers being discarded each year. Now back home in Thailand, the 30-year-old is seeking funding to continue his research into how to convert the nutrient component found in the feathers into a powder that can be transformed into a lean, protein-rich source of edible food. “Chicken feather contains protein and if we are able to serve this protein to others in the world, the demand from everyone ... will help reduce waste,” Sorawut said. Indeed, the potential appears
Kangaroos can learn to communicate with humans similar to how domesticated dogs do, by using their gaze to “point” and ask for help, researchers said in a study published yesterday. The study involved 11 kangaroos that lived in captivity, but had not been domesticated. Ten of the 11 marsupials intently gazed at researchers when they were unable to open a box containing food, the report said. Nine alternately looked at the human and at the container, as a way of pointing or gesturing toward the object, it said. “We interpreted this as a deliberate form of communication, a request for help,” Alan McElligott, the