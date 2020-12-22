Opponents of Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli yesterday turned to the Supreme Court to challenge his dissolution of parliament and the calling of an election, denouncing it as a “constitutional coup.”
Oli’s dissolution of parliament on Sunday raises the prospect of months of political turmoil in the Himalayan country as it battles COVID-19.
Seven government ministers stepped down after Oli’s dissolution, saying it was violation of the “popular mandate” given to them in a 2017 general election. Protesters burned effigies of him in the streets.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Nepalese Supreme Court spokesman Bhadrakali Pokharel said three petitions against the dissolution were “in the process of being registered.”
“Under the constitution, the prime minister has no prerogative to dissolve parliament,” said lawyer Dinesh Tripathi, one of the petitioners.
“It’s a constitutional coup. I’m seeking a stay order from the court,” Tripathi said.
The president on Sunday set April 30 and May 10 as dates for the general election — more than a year ahead of schedule — on the advice of Oli’s Cabinet.
The prime minister has recently lost support within his own Nepal Communist Party, with some members accusing him of sidelining the party in government decisions and shunning members when making key appointments.
They have called on him to step down.
His supporters say that in a democracy, a new election is the best way out of a crisis like this.
Tripathi said that under the constitution, the prime minister should allow the formation of an alternate government to ensure stability in a country that has seen 26 prime ministers in 30 years.
If the court registers the petitions it could take about two weeks for a decision, legal experts said.
