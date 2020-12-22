UK cut off over fears about new strain

‘SICK MAN OF EUROPE’: Boris Johnson was to chair an emergency response meeting to discuss international travel — including the flow of freight in and out of Britain

Reuters, DOVER, England





The UK was yesterday shut off from the rest of Europe after its closest allies cut transport ties due to fears about a new COVID-19 strain, sowing chaos for families and companies just days before it exits the EU’s orbit.

France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Israel and Canada were among those that shut off travel ties after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that a highly infectious new strain of the virus was a danger to the country.

Johnson was yesterday to chair an emergency response meeting to discuss international travel, in particular the flow of freight in and out of Britain.

Staff place traffic cones near a sign that reads “French Borders Closed” at the Port of Dover in Dover, England, yesterday. Photo: Bloomberg

EU officials were also due to hold a meeting on coordinating their response.

France shut its border to arrivals of people and trucks from the UK, closing off one of the most important trade arteries with mainland Europe, a step British Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps said was surprising.

“We’re doing everything we can to get that restarted,” Shapps told Sky. “They’ve said to us they want to restart the hauliers as quickly as possible.”

As families and truck drivers tried to navigate the travel bans to get back home in time for Christmas, there were fears that fresh food supplies to and from Europe would be disrupted, although supermarkets have enough to cope with festive demand for now.

Shellfish producers in Scotland said they had tonnes of perishable product stranded on roads as the French border was closed. Disruption in Britain would also snarl supplies to Ireland.

Hong Kong was also due to ban all flights arriving from the UK from midnight, becoming the first in Asia to do so.

India announced that it was suspending all flights from the UK from tomorrow until the end of the year, while Japan and South Korea said they were closely monitoring the new strain.

Shapps said getting the bans lifted as swiftly as possible was his priority, but that given British preparations for the end of the Brexit transition period, the country was well positioned for disruption.

The new virus strain contains 23 different changes, many of them associated with how it binds to cells and enters them.

Shapps said Britain had done some of the best global analysis of the mutations of the virus, so it was simply seeing what was already at large in other countries.

The UK government triggered plans it had for stacking up trucks in the southeast county of Kent — part of its plans for potential disruption when the UK exits the EU with or without a trade deal at 11pm on Thursday next week.

Talks on a Brexit trade deal were due to continue yesterday.

“Sick Man of Europe,” the Daily Mirror newspaper said on its front page beside a picture of Johnson, while the Sun newspaper said: “French show no merci.”

The closure of the Channel Tunnel and ports for onward travel to France would affect the export of goods, such as fish and shell fish, from Scotland to Europe, and the import of food for British supermarkets if, as expected, European drivers refuse to travel.

Trucks have been told to avoid Kent to prevent any further build up of trucks.

“The closure of France to UK traffic, including accompanied freight poses difficulties for UK capacity to import and export key goods during the busy Christmas period,” said Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium. “While goods can enter from France, few haulage firms will be willing to send trucks and drivers across to the UK without a guarantee they can return to the EU in a timely manner.”