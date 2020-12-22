Pakistan’s military was yesterday on high alert in Kashmir as its prime minister warned India against carrying out any “false flag” operations in the disputed region after a UN vehicle in a Pakistan-administered area came under attack.
Pakistan blamed Friday last week’s attack on India, implying it was aimed at embarrassing Islamabad and harming relations with the international community.
India has denied the allegations.
The two UN observers in the vehicle escaped unharmed.
“I am making absolutely clear to the [international] community that if India was to be reckless enough to conduct a false flag operation against Pakistan, it would confront a strong national Pakistani resolve & be given a befitting response at all levels of the threat. Make no mistake,” Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote on Twitter on Sunday.
Pakistan says the attack was deliberate, as such vehicles are clearly marked and “recognizable even from long distances.”
The Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had “credible information that India was planning to stage a ‘false flag’ attack to divert attention from its domestic difficulties, and create justification for another misadventure against Pakistan.”
“If that were to happen, Pakistan will exercise its right to self-defense,” the ministry said in a letter to the UN.
Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Anurag Srivastava said that Pakistan’s allegations were “investigated in detail, and found to be factually incorrect and false.”
He said Indian troops were aware of the presence of UN observers and did not open fire.
“Instead of repeating baseless and fabricated allegations against India to cover up its own failure in ensuring the safety and security of UN personnel in territory under its control, Pakistan should responsibly investigate its lapses,” Srivastava said in a statement.
Kashmir is split between Indian and Pakistani control, and both claim it in its entirety.
INSPIRATION: An official at the facility said the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico had helped the Chinese designers to improve the telescope in Guizhou Province Nestled among the mountains in southwest China, the world’s largest radio telescope signals Beijing’s ambitions as a global center for scientific research. The Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) — the only significant instrument of its kind after the collapse of another telescope in Puerto Rico this month — is about to open its doors for foreign astronomers to use, hoping to attract the world’s top scientific talent. The world’s second-largest radio telescope, at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, was destroyed when its suspended 900-tonne receiver platform came loose and plunged 140m onto the radio dish below. Wang Qiming (王啟明), chief inspector of
‘ERASE MY NAME’: Popular singer Tan Weiwei’s ‘Xiao Juan’ has thrust into the spotlight the repeated tragedy of women beaten, set on fire or killed by their partners In the torrent of comments below the video of Tan Weiwei’s (譚維維) latest single, one summed up the burgeoning anger of Chinese women: “The roar of the times should not be buried. This is a war song.” For the past six months, Tan, one of China’s most popular singers, has been releasing singles from her album 3811. The songs tell the stories of women: a taxi driver, a charity worker, a single mother, a 60-year-old woman who cannot read. However, it is her latest single that has made the biggest impact, arriving at a key moment in China’s reckoning with gender-based
REIMAGINED BY-PRODUCT: Food based on protein sourced from chicken feathers might be offered in waste-conscious restaurants first, Sorawut Kittibanthorn said When Sorawut Kittibanthorn was looking for new types of waste to recycle, the then London-based student was drawn to the millions of tonnes of chicken feathers being discarded each year. Now back home in Thailand, the 30-year-old is seeking funding to continue his research into how to convert the nutrient component found in the feathers into a powder that can be transformed into a lean, protein-rich source of edible food. “Chicken feather contains protein and if we are able to serve this protein to others in the world, the demand from everyone ... will help reduce waste,” Sorawut said. Indeed, the potential appears
Kangaroos can learn to communicate with humans similar to how domesticated dogs do, by using their gaze to “point” and ask for help, researchers said in a study published yesterday. The study involved 11 kangaroos that lived in captivity, but had not been domesticated. Ten of the 11 marsupials intently gazed at researchers when they were unable to open a box containing food, the report said. Nine alternately looked at the human and at the container, as a way of pointing or gesturing toward the object, it said. “We interpreted this as a deliberate form of communication, a request for help,” Alan McElligott, the