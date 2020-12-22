Santa Claus and his elves have been busy at work turning a Christmas village in northern China into a winter wonderland for visitors.
In a two-story wooden house with about 100 Father Christmas dolls, the white-bearded figure in a red suit writes down seasonal wishes with a quill and poses with tourists at the theme park on the outskirts of Mohe, China’s northernmost city.
“If they want postcards, I write down my wishes and guests can send these cards to their friends or parents,” said Ville Haapassallo, 35, from Finland, who is working at the park as Santa until March.
Photo: Reuters
The village features a Christmas post office and giant snow sculptures, creating a Chinese version of Finland’s Santa Claus Village in Rovaniemi.
Tourists were last week enjoying themselves, throwing boiling water into the freezing air, forming arcs of ice.
Mohe, which is known as China’s “Arctic Town,” holds the record for the nation’s lowest-ever temperature of minus-52.3°C on Feb. 13, 1969.
For most visitors, the highlight of a trip is the fulfillment of a long-held wish to meet Santa.
“I’ve achieved my childhood dream,” said Huang Liwen, 30, who had traveled to Mohe from Guangdong Province.
“It’s a real Christmas now in Santa village, where we can see the real Santa Claus... It was really worth the trip,” she said.
