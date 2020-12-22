HK court upholds mask ban at protests

‘NOT UNCONSTITUTIONAL’: The ban was aimed at the prevention and deterrence of violence before a peaceful gathering deteriorated into violence, the ruling said

AFP, HONG KONG





The Hong Kong government’s decision to use a colonial-era emergency law to ban masks at pro-democracy protests last year was both proportionate and legal, the territory’s top court ruled yesterday.

The ruling is a blow for democracy advocates who had been hoping the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal would side with a lower court and overturn the order.

It also confirms that Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) — a pro-Beijing appointee — has the power to enact any law in a time of public emergency without needing the approval of the territory’s Legislative Council, but its practical consequences were unclear, given that the government has made masks compulsory in public areas to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hong Kong was convulsed by seven straight months of huge and often violent pro-democracy protests last year. They were quashed by mass arrests, a pandemic-related ban on public gatherings and Beijing imposing a new National Security Law on the territory in June.

Masks became ubiquitous to reduce the risk of identification and prosecution for those taking part in peaceful marches or violent clashes with the police.

Lam in October last year banned anyone covering their face at public rallies, using the Emergency Regulations Ordinance (ERO), a British colonial law from 1922.

Opposition lawmakers challenged both the use of that emergency law and the ban on wearing masks at permitted rallies. They argued the move breached Hong Kong’s Basic Law.

A lower court had agreed with those bringing the challenge, and expressed concerns about the emergency law and the proportionality of the mask ban, but yesterday, a panel of top judges unanimously backed the government.

“The ambit of the power to make subsidiary legislation under the ERO in a situation of emergency or in circumstances of public danger, although wide and flexible, was not unconstitutional,” the judges ruled.

Banning masks at both illegal and legal rallies was proportionate because it was aimed at “the prevention and deterrence of violence before a peaceful public gathering had deteriorated into violence,” they said.

Hong Kong lawyer Antony Dapiran, who has written books about the territory’s protest movement, said the judges’ ruling could prove controversial.

“Most striking is the extent to which the Court of Final Appeal judgement privileges one narrative — of ‘violence and lawlessness’ — over any other, and without the broader context in which those incidents occurred, in reaching their conclusion,” Dapiran said.

The judiciary has come under significant pressure in the politically polarized atmosphere that has blanketed Hong Kong.

Democracy advocates have criticized some judgements that went against their camp, but judges have also come under intense criticism from powerful pro-Beijing lawmakers and newspapers — especially when suspected protesters have been acquitted.