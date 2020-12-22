The Hong Kong government’s decision to use a colonial-era emergency law to ban masks at pro-democracy protests last year was both proportionate and legal, the territory’s top court ruled yesterday.
The ruling is a blow for democracy advocates who had been hoping the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal would side with a lower court and overturn the order.
It also confirms that Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) — a pro-Beijing appointee — has the power to enact any law in a time of public emergency without needing the approval of the territory’s Legislative Council, but its practical consequences were unclear, given that the government has made masks compulsory in public areas to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hong Kong was convulsed by seven straight months of huge and often violent pro-democracy protests last year. They were quashed by mass arrests, a pandemic-related ban on public gatherings and Beijing imposing a new National Security Law on the territory in June.
Masks became ubiquitous to reduce the risk of identification and prosecution for those taking part in peaceful marches or violent clashes with the police.
Lam in October last year banned anyone covering their face at public rallies, using the Emergency Regulations Ordinance (ERO), a British colonial law from 1922.
Opposition lawmakers challenged both the use of that emergency law and the ban on wearing masks at permitted rallies. They argued the move breached Hong Kong’s Basic Law.
A lower court had agreed with those bringing the challenge, and expressed concerns about the emergency law and the proportionality of the mask ban, but yesterday, a panel of top judges unanimously backed the government.
“The ambit of the power to make subsidiary legislation under the ERO in a situation of emergency or in circumstances of public danger, although wide and flexible, was not unconstitutional,” the judges ruled.
Banning masks at both illegal and legal rallies was proportionate because it was aimed at “the prevention and deterrence of violence before a peaceful public gathering had deteriorated into violence,” they said.
Hong Kong lawyer Antony Dapiran, who has written books about the territory’s protest movement, said the judges’ ruling could prove controversial.
“Most striking is the extent to which the Court of Final Appeal judgement privileges one narrative — of ‘violence and lawlessness’ — over any other, and without the broader context in which those incidents occurred, in reaching their conclusion,” Dapiran said.
The judiciary has come under significant pressure in the politically polarized atmosphere that has blanketed Hong Kong.
Democracy advocates have criticized some judgements that went against their camp, but judges have also come under intense criticism from powerful pro-Beijing lawmakers and newspapers — especially when suspected protesters have been acquitted.
INSPIRATION: An official at the facility said the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico had helped the Chinese designers to improve the telescope in Guizhou Province Nestled among the mountains in southwest China, the world’s largest radio telescope signals Beijing’s ambitions as a global center for scientific research. The Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) — the only significant instrument of its kind after the collapse of another telescope in Puerto Rico this month — is about to open its doors for foreign astronomers to use, hoping to attract the world’s top scientific talent. The world’s second-largest radio telescope, at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, was destroyed when its suspended 900-tonne receiver platform came loose and plunged 140m onto the radio dish below. Wang Qiming (王啟明), chief inspector of
‘ERASE MY NAME’: Popular singer Tan Weiwei’s ‘Xiao Juan’ has thrust into the spotlight the repeated tragedy of women beaten, set on fire or killed by their partners In the torrent of comments below the video of Tan Weiwei’s (譚維維) latest single, one summed up the burgeoning anger of Chinese women: “The roar of the times should not be buried. This is a war song.” For the past six months, Tan, one of China’s most popular singers, has been releasing singles from her album 3811. The songs tell the stories of women: a taxi driver, a charity worker, a single mother, a 60-year-old woman who cannot read. However, it is her latest single that has made the biggest impact, arriving at a key moment in China’s reckoning with gender-based
REIMAGINED BY-PRODUCT: Food based on protein sourced from chicken feathers might be offered in waste-conscious restaurants first, Sorawut Kittibanthorn said When Sorawut Kittibanthorn was looking for new types of waste to recycle, the then London-based student was drawn to the millions of tonnes of chicken feathers being discarded each year. Now back home in Thailand, the 30-year-old is seeking funding to continue his research into how to convert the nutrient component found in the feathers into a powder that can be transformed into a lean, protein-rich source of edible food. “Chicken feather contains protein and if we are able to serve this protein to others in the world, the demand from everyone ... will help reduce waste,” Sorawut said. Indeed, the potential appears
Kangaroos can learn to communicate with humans similar to how domesticated dogs do, by using their gaze to “point” and ask for help, researchers said in a study published yesterday. The study involved 11 kangaroos that lived in captivity, but had not been domesticated. Ten of the 11 marsupials intently gazed at researchers when they were unable to open a box containing food, the report said. Nine alternately looked at the human and at the container, as a way of pointing or gesturing toward the object, it said. “We interpreted this as a deliberate form of communication, a request for help,” Alan McElligott, the