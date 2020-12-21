World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Capital bans indoor dining

With COVID-19 numbers setting new daily records, the nation’s capital is temporarily suspending all indoor dining in restaurants over the holidays. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser on Friday night issued an executive order banning indoor dining for three weeks, starting on Wednesday at 10pm and extending through Jan. 15. The District of Columbia is to remain in phase 2 of its reopening plan and the government described the move as a “holiday pause.” The order also extends Washington’s public health emergency through March 31 next year and orders all museums to close.

GERMANY

Fraud ring broken up

Authorities have broken up an international crime ring that duped elderly people into handing over their money and valuables to criminals posing as police officers, a newspaper reported on Saturday. In cooperation with Turkish authorities, police busted a call center in the western Turkish city of Izmir, where suspects allegedly telephoned retirees in Germany and talked them into handing over their valuables, the daily Rheinische Post reported. Police confiscated cash worth 1.7 million euros (US$2.1 million) during the raids, as well as 5kg of gold and high-end watches, the paper reported. Authorities also seized 41 luxury cars and 87 properties including luxury homes and hotels.

AFGHANISTAN

Car bomb kills eight people

A car bomb yesterday killed eight people and wounded more than 15 in Kabul, officials said, the latest attack to rock the capital. Kabul has been hit by a wave of deadly violence in the past few months, despite the Taliban and government engaging in peace talks to end the country’s long conflict. Ministry of the Interior spokesman Tariq Arian blamed “terrorists” for the attack, and said casualties included women and children. No group has so far claimed responsibility.

FRANCE

Man breaks icy record

Romain Vandendorpe on Saturday set a world record for sitting immersed in ice cubes for the longest time, enduring the extreme challenge to raise money for childhood cancers. The 34-year-old health worker remained buried up to his neck in ice in a plexiglass cabin for two hours, 35 minutes and 43 seconds, breaking the previous record by 40 minutes in the northern town of Wattrelos. He said he trained to “overcome human limits” by neuro-cognitive techniques based on “imagination and concentration” to put himself in “a state of daydreaming.” “If we train, if we give our all, we can advance [and] obtain results that can improve things,” he said.

UNITED STATES

Man caught with girl

A self-proclaimed pedophilia advocate who once ran for political office in Virginia has been arrested by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country earlier this week with a 12-year-old girl he had persuaded to run away from her California home. Nathan Larson, 40, made the girl wear a long-haired wig to make her look older and told her to pretend to be mute during their travel, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims said on Saturday. The investigation began on Monday last week, when the girl’s family reported her missing from her bedroom in Fresno, California. Detectives learned that Larson, a resident of Catlett, Virginia, met the girl previously through social media, flew to California and persuaded her to sneak out of her house at about 2am, Mims said.