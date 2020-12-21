UNITED STATES
Capital bans indoor dining
With COVID-19 numbers setting new daily records, the nation’s capital is temporarily suspending all indoor dining in restaurants over the holidays. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser on Friday night issued an executive order banning indoor dining for three weeks, starting on Wednesday at 10pm and extending through Jan. 15. The District of Columbia is to remain in phase 2 of its reopening plan and the government described the move as a “holiday pause.” The order also extends Washington’s public health emergency through March 31 next year and orders all museums to close.
GERMANY
Fraud ring broken up
Authorities have broken up an international crime ring that duped elderly people into handing over their money and valuables to criminals posing as police officers, a newspaper reported on Saturday. In cooperation with Turkish authorities, police busted a call center in the western Turkish city of Izmir, where suspects allegedly telephoned retirees in Germany and talked them into handing over their valuables, the daily Rheinische Post reported. Police confiscated cash worth 1.7 million euros (US$2.1 million) during the raids, as well as 5kg of gold and high-end watches, the paper reported. Authorities also seized 41 luxury cars and 87 properties including luxury homes and hotels.
AFGHANISTAN
Car bomb kills eight people
A car bomb yesterday killed eight people and wounded more than 15 in Kabul, officials said, the latest attack to rock the capital. Kabul has been hit by a wave of deadly violence in the past few months, despite the Taliban and government engaging in peace talks to end the country’s long conflict. Ministry of the Interior spokesman Tariq Arian blamed “terrorists” for the attack, and said casualties included women and children. No group has so far claimed responsibility.
FRANCE
Man breaks icy record
Romain Vandendorpe on Saturday set a world record for sitting immersed in ice cubes for the longest time, enduring the extreme challenge to raise money for childhood cancers. The 34-year-old health worker remained buried up to his neck in ice in a plexiglass cabin for two hours, 35 minutes and 43 seconds, breaking the previous record by 40 minutes in the northern town of Wattrelos. He said he trained to “overcome human limits” by neuro-cognitive techniques based on “imagination and concentration” to put himself in “a state of daydreaming.” “If we train, if we give our all, we can advance [and] obtain results that can improve things,” he said.
UNITED STATES
Man caught with girl
A self-proclaimed pedophilia advocate who once ran for political office in Virginia has been arrested by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country earlier this week with a 12-year-old girl he had persuaded to run away from her California home. Nathan Larson, 40, made the girl wear a long-haired wig to make her look older and told her to pretend to be mute during their travel, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims said on Saturday. The investigation began on Monday last week, when the girl’s family reported her missing from her bedroom in Fresno, California. Detectives learned that Larson, a resident of Catlett, Virginia, met the girl previously through social media, flew to California and persuaded her to sneak out of her house at about 2am, Mims said.
INSPIRATION: An official at the facility said the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico had helped the Chinese designers to improve the telescope in Guizhou Province Nestled among the mountains in southwest China, the world’s largest radio telescope signals Beijing’s ambitions as a global center for scientific research. The Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) — the only significant instrument of its kind after the collapse of another telescope in Puerto Rico this month — is about to open its doors for foreign astronomers to use, hoping to attract the world’s top scientific talent. The world’s second-largest radio telescope, at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, was destroyed when its suspended 900-tonne receiver platform came loose and plunged 140m onto the radio dish below. Wang Qiming (王啟明), chief inspector of
‘ERASE MY NAME’: Popular singer Tan Weiwei’s ‘Xiao Juan’ has thrust into the spotlight the repeated tragedy of women beaten, set on fire or killed by their partners In the torrent of comments below the video of Tan Weiwei’s (譚維維) latest single, one summed up the burgeoning anger of Chinese women: “The roar of the times should not be buried. This is a war song.” For the past six months, Tan, one of China’s most popular singers, has been releasing singles from her album 3811. The songs tell the stories of women: a taxi driver, a charity worker, a single mother, a 60-year-old woman who cannot read. However, it is her latest single that has made the biggest impact, arriving at a key moment in China’s reckoning with gender-based
PUBLIC FRUSTRATION: The Japanese prime minister has halted a domestic travel subsidy program, the local media said, while Seoul was accused of lax containment Japan and South Korea yesterday grappled with surging COVID-19 cases and growing public frustration as Japan’s prime minister suspended a contentious travel subsidy program, while an anxious South Korean president warned of harsh curbs. Japan reported more than 3,000 new cases on Saturday, yet another record as winter set in, with infections worsening in Tokyo, the northern island of Hokkaido and the city of Osaka. However, Japan, with a focus on the economic costs, has steered clear of tough lockdowns. It tackled its first wave of infections in the spring by asking people to refrain from going out and for businesses to
London faces tougher COVID-19 measures within days, the UK government said on Monday, with a new coronavirus variant emerging as a possible cause for rapidly rising infection rates. UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said that starting today, London and parts of three surrounding counties would move into the highest of three levels of restrictions in force across England. Pubs, bars, restaurants and other hospitality venues would have to close, except for takeaway food, as would theaters and other venues in the entertainment sector. Members of different households cannot mingle indoors, although people can still meet in groups