Lopez Obrador, Biden talk migration in phone call

AP, MEXICO CITY





Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Saturday said that he spoke with US president-elect Joe Biden by telephone, five days after he sent a tardy and somewhat chilly letter of congratulations to Biden.

“We reaffirmed our commitment to work together for the good of our peoples and our countries,” Lopez Obrador wrote in his social media accounts.

Biden’s transition team said the two discussed migration, apparently with a focus on a theme that Lopez Obrador has championed: developing jobs and opportunities so that people would not have to migrate.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador listens to the Mexican national anthem as he prepares to address the nation on his second anniversary as president, at the National Palace in Mexico City on Dec. 1. Photo: Reuters

“The president-elect emphasized the need to reinvigorate US-Mexico cooperation to ensure safe and orderly migration, contain COVID-19, revitalize the economies of North America and secure our common border,” a statement posted on Biden’s transition Web site said.

“The two leaders noted a shared desire to address the root causes of migration in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and southern Mexico, and to build a future of greater opportunity and security for the region,” the statement added.

“They discussed working together on a new approach to regional migration that offers alternatives to undertaking the dangerous journey to the United States,” it said.

Biden also pledged “to build the regional and border infrastructure and capacity needed to facilitate a new orderly and humane approach to migration that will respect international norms regarding the treatment of asylum claims.”

Thousands of Central Americans and others have had to wait in often squalid camps in northern Mexico while awaiting court dates on their US asylum claims, under the “remain in Mexico” policy implemented by US President Donald Trump.

Lopez Obrador and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro finally congratulated Biden only after the US Electoral College vote confirmed his victory.

The two were the last major Latin American leaders to send congratulations. Lopez Obrador and Bolsonaro were seen as friendly to Trump.

The Mexican president has said that maintaining good relations with the US — Mexico’s top trading partner — is one of his top priorities.