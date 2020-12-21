Pentagon mulls cybersecurity split

AP, WASHINGTON





The Pentagon is proposing to end an arrangement in which a single military officer leads two of the US’ main cybersecurity organizations, a move that a leading Democrat on Saturday said made him “profoundly concerned” amid a large-scale hacking campaign on US government computer systems.

US Representative Adam Smith, chairman of the US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee, said in a letter to US Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller that he objects to the way the Pentagon is going about splitting off US Cyber Command from the US National Security Agency (NSA).

Both organizations are headed by US Army General Paul Nakasone under an arrangement known as “dual-hatting.”

“Any action to sever the dual-hat relationship could have grave impacts on our national security, especially during a time that the country is wrestling with what may be the most damaging cyberattack in our country’s history,” Smith wrote.

Smith was referring to revelations that elite hackers gained access to US government computer systems and likely purloined a trove of delicate secrets over a months-long period before being detected.

A US official on Saturday confirmed that the Pentagon has a plan for separating the NSA and Cyber Command.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an internal matter not publicly announced.

In his letter, Smith said the Pentagon has not met conditions set by the 2017 defense bill for severing the NSA from Cyber Command.

Those conditions include certification by the secretary of defense and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff that ending the “dual-hat” arrangement would not hurt national security.

Smith sent a similar letter to US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley.

Milley has “not officially reviewed or endorsed the proposal” for splitting the two organizations, his spokesman Colonel Dave Butler said.

The notion of splitting the NSA from Cyber Command goes back to the administration of former US president Barack Obama, which proposed to elevate the status of Cyber Command by making it a unified military command, taking it from under the purview of US Strategic Command.

The move reflected growing concern about cybersecurity.

That move was approved by US President Donald Trump in 2017, and it was foreseen that at some point Cyber Command would split away from the NSA, although such a move had strong opponents in the US Congress.

It is not clear who the Trump administration might install as head of the NSA if it were split from Cyber Command before US president-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20.

Smith questioned the legality and timing of the Pentagon’s proposal to split the organizations.

“I am deeply concerned about measures to terminate the dual-hat structure and request that you immediately consult with the House Armed Services Committee regarding any potential efforts to take such action,” Smith wrote in his letter to Milley, which Smith made public on Saturday.