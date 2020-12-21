Trump downplays Russian role in hack

‘UNDER CONTROL’: White House officials were on Friday afternoon preparing to put out a statement accusing Moscow of cyberespionage, but were told to stand down

AP, WASHINGTON





Contradicting his secretary of state and other top officials, US President Donald Trump on Saturday suggested that China — not Russia — might be behind a cyberespionage operation against the US and tried to minimize its impact.

In his first comments on the breach, Trump scoffed at the focus on the Kremlin and downplayed the intrusions, which the nation’s cybersecurity agency has warned posed a “grave” risk to government and private networks.

“The Cyber Hack is far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality. I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

He also wrote that the media are “petrified” of “discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!).”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo late on Friday said that Russia was “pretty clearly” behind the operation against the US.

“This was a very significant effort and I think it’s the case that now we can say pretty clearly that it was the Russians that engaged in this activity,” Pompeo said in an interview with radio talk show host Mark Levin.

Officials at the White House had been prepared to put out a statement on Friday afternoon that accused Russia of being “the main actor” in the hack, but were told at the last minute to stand down, according to one US official familiar with the conversations who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.

It is not clear whether Pompeo received that message before his interview, but officials were scrambling to figure out how to square the disparate accounts.

Throughout his presidency, Trump has refused to blame Russia for well-documented hostilities, including its interference in the 2016 US presidential election to help him get elected.

He blamed his predecessor, former US president Barack Obama, for Russia’s annexation of Crimea, has endorsed allowing Russia to return to the G7 group of nations and has never taken the country to task for allegedly putting bounties on US soldiers in Afghanistan.

Pompeo in the interview said that the US government was still “unpacking” the cyberespionage operation and some of it would likely remain classified.

“But suffice it to say there was a significant effort to use a piece of third-party software to essentially embed code inside of US government systems and it now appears systems of private companies, and companies and governments across the world as well,” he said.

Although Pompeo was the first Trump administration official to publicly blame Russia for the intrusion, cybersecurity experts and other US officials have been clear over the past week that the operation appears to be the work of Russia.

There has been no credible suggestion that any other country — including China — is responsible.

It is not clear what the hackers were seeking, but experts have said it could include nuclear secrets, blueprints for advanced weaponry, COVID-19 vaccine-related research, and information for dossiers on government and industry leaders.

Russia has said it had “nothing to do” with the hacking.

While Trump downplayed the impact of the hacks, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has said it compromised federal agencies as well as “critical infrastructure.”

The US Department of Homeland Security, the agency’s parent department, defines such infrastructure as any “vital” assets to the US or its economy, a broad category that could include power plants and financial institutions.

One US official, speaking on Thursday on condition of anonymity to discuss a matter that is under investigation, described the hack as severe and extremely damaging.

“This is looking like it’s the worst hacking case in the history of America,” the official said. “They got into everything.”