Disease threatens to worsen an already desperate situation in Fiji, where thousands of lives have been devastated in the wake of the deadly Super Cyclone Yasa, a Fiji government official said yesterday.
Relief agencies rushed food and clean water to areas where the storm on Thursday last week smashed into the northern islands of the South Pacific nation, forcing more than 23,000 people to flee their homes.
Four people died and entire villages were wiped out by the storm, with crops and livestock destroyed.
Photo: AFP / Ponipate / IFRC
Agriculture experts are being sent to hard-hit areas to help farmers dispose of dead livestock to reduce the risk of disease, Fijian National Disaster Management Office Director Vasiti Soko said.
The country is prone to violent storms at this time of year, with Cyclone Winston killing 44 people when it slammed into the islands in 2016.
“We’re going to be doing a lot of work around shelter and the provision of clean water because we have seen the diseases that follow these cyclones ... leptospirosis, diarrhea, dengue, and especially if access to hospitals is limited,” Fiji Red Cross director-general Ilisapeci Rokotunidau said.
“From our experience from Winston, three months after Winston, one of the biggest things was malnutrition,” Rokotunidau added.
Fijian authorities on Saturday estimated the damage from the storm in the hundreds of millions of US dollars, with one senior aid worker comparing the destruction to a war zone.
The Red Cross is now focused on providing relief to Bua and other areas in the north of Fiji hit hard by the storm.
One local man who had lost his job in the major city of Nadi due to the COVID-19 pandemic and returned to Bua to rebuild his life was reported to have lost all his belongng after the super cyclone hit.
“Now, everything is gone and he is saying: ‘There is no more use in living,’” Rokotunidau said.
“We suspect that is the beginning of stories we will be hearing,” she added.
“The sad thing for a lot of people is ‘what now?’” Rokotunidau said. “Christmas is supposed to be a happy time of year and this is going to be a very dismal one.”
INSPIRATION: An official at the facility said the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico had helped the Chinese designers to improve the telescope in Guizhou Province Nestled among the mountains in southwest China, the world’s largest radio telescope signals Beijing’s ambitions as a global center for scientific research. The Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) — the only significant instrument of its kind after the collapse of another telescope in Puerto Rico this month — is about to open its doors for foreign astronomers to use, hoping to attract the world’s top scientific talent. The world’s second-largest radio telescope, at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, was destroyed when its suspended 900-tonne receiver platform came loose and plunged 140m onto the radio dish below. Wang Qiming (王啟明), chief inspector of
‘ERASE MY NAME’: Popular singer Tan Weiwei’s ‘Xiao Juan’ has thrust into the spotlight the repeated tragedy of women beaten, set on fire or killed by their partners In the torrent of comments below the video of Tan Weiwei’s (譚維維) latest single, one summed up the burgeoning anger of Chinese women: “The roar of the times should not be buried. This is a war song.” For the past six months, Tan, one of China’s most popular singers, has been releasing singles from her album 3811. The songs tell the stories of women: a taxi driver, a charity worker, a single mother, a 60-year-old woman who cannot read. However, it is her latest single that has made the biggest impact, arriving at a key moment in China’s reckoning with gender-based
PUBLIC FRUSTRATION: The Japanese prime minister has halted a domestic travel subsidy program, the local media said, while Seoul was accused of lax containment Japan and South Korea yesterday grappled with surging COVID-19 cases and growing public frustration as Japan’s prime minister suspended a contentious travel subsidy program, while an anxious South Korean president warned of harsh curbs. Japan reported more than 3,000 new cases on Saturday, yet another record as winter set in, with infections worsening in Tokyo, the northern island of Hokkaido and the city of Osaka. However, Japan, with a focus on the economic costs, has steered clear of tough lockdowns. It tackled its first wave of infections in the spring by asking people to refrain from going out and for businesses to
London faces tougher COVID-19 measures within days, the UK government said on Monday, with a new coronavirus variant emerging as a possible cause for rapidly rising infection rates. UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said that starting today, London and parts of three surrounding counties would move into the highest of three levels of restrictions in force across England. Pubs, bars, restaurants and other hospitality venues would have to close, except for takeaway food, as would theaters and other venues in the entertainment sector. Members of different households cannot mingle indoors, although people can still meet in groups