TURKEY
COVID-19 patients die in fire
Eight people were yesterday killed in a fire at an intensive care unit treating COVID-19 patients in the country south, state-run media reported. The Anadolu news agency said the fire started when an oxygen cylinder exploded at the privately run Sanko University Hospital unit in Gaziantep. The agency cited a hospital statement identifying the victims as being aged between 56 and 85. The fire was quickly brought under control. The statement said 14 patients undergoing intensive care treatment were transferred to other hospitals.
UNITED STATES
Sewage plant winery busted
Sheriff’s officials in a small town in Alabama said they have busted an illegal winery that was operating at a municipal sewage plant. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that it received an anonymous tip about an alcohol operation at a municipal building in the town of Rainsville on Thursday. Investigators then uncovered what was described as a large illegal winery inside the Rainsville Waste Water Treatment Plant. Photographs released by investigators showed glass containers, buckets, a fermenting rack and other equipment often used by people who make wine at home. The agency said officers seized “a lot of” illegal alcohol and arrested Allen Maurice Stiefel, 62, of Fyffe.
CHILE
President Pinera fined
President Sebastian Pinera was on Friday slapped with a US$3,500 fine after posing for a selfie on the beach with a bystander without wearing a mask as required during the COVID-19 pandemic, health authorities said. The country has strict rules on mask wearing in all public places and violations are punishable with sanctions that include fines and even jail terms.
MEXICO
Former governor shot
A former governor of Jalisco State was shot to death early on Friday at a restaurant in the Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta. State prosecutor Gerardo Octavio Solis said that Aristoteles Sandoval was killed in an attack that targeted only him at about 1:40am. Jalisco is home to the Jalisco New Generation drug cartel, and the attack bore the hallmarks of a gang killing. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed condolences and said the killing would be investigated “to find out the cause, the motive” behind the attack. The killer waited until Sandoval got up from a table he was sharing with three other people, before shooting him several times in the back. Solis said that although only one gunman fired at Sandoval, he might have been accompanied by as many as seven to nine accomplices who waited outside.
UNITED KINGDOM
Lawmakers issue warning
The country has not yet installed all the complex IT systems and port infrastructure needed to ensure Brexit runs smoothly, a group of lawmakers said in a report released yesterday. The Committee on the Future Relationship with the European Union, a cross-party group of lawmakers, released the report after meeting on Thursday online. The group said it was “concerned about the overall state of readiness” and warned that “some decisions on infrastructure have been taken too late.” The “early months ... are likely to be difficult,” the report said, echoing comments by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said that the switch to new rules “might be difficult at first.”
‘ASTONISHING’: The British government expects about 500,000 Hong Kongers to apply for resettlement, but that number is likely to exceed 600,000, a group said Hong Kong residents are likely to move to the UK faster than the British government has anticipated and more should be done to prepare for their arrival, a new advocacy group has said. The group, HongKongers in Britain, surveyed territory residents hoping to emigrate under a new British government scheme that opens next month, allowing those with colonial-era British National Overseas (BNO) status to obtain visas and pursue a “path to citizenship.” The British Home Office has already said it expects nearly half a million people to take up the offer over its first three years, but HongKongers in Britain said the
INSPIRATION: An official at the facility said the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico had helped the Chinese designers to improve the telescope in Guizhou Province Nestled among the mountains in southwest China, the world’s largest radio telescope signals Beijing’s ambitions as a global center for scientific research. The Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) — the only significant instrument of its kind after the collapse of another telescope in Puerto Rico this month — is about to open its doors for foreign astronomers to use, hoping to attract the world’s top scientific talent. The world’s second-largest radio telescope, at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, was destroyed when its suspended 900-tonne receiver platform came loose and plunged 140m onto the radio dish below. Wang Qiming (王啟明), chief inspector of
‘ERASE MY NAME’: Popular singer Tan Weiwei’s ‘Xiao Juan’ has thrust into the spotlight the repeated tragedy of women beaten, set on fire or killed by their partners In the torrent of comments below the video of Tan Weiwei’s (譚維維) latest single, one summed up the burgeoning anger of Chinese women: “The roar of the times should not be buried. This is a war song.” For the past six months, Tan, one of China’s most popular singers, has been releasing singles from her album 3811. The songs tell the stories of women: a taxi driver, a charity worker, a single mother, a 60-year-old woman who cannot read. However, it is her latest single that has made the biggest impact, arriving at a key moment in China’s reckoning with gender-based
PUBLIC FRUSTRATION: The Japanese prime minister has halted a domestic travel subsidy program, the local media said, while Seoul was accused of lax containment Japan and South Korea yesterday grappled with surging COVID-19 cases and growing public frustration as Japan’s prime minister suspended a contentious travel subsidy program, while an anxious South Korean president warned of harsh curbs. Japan reported more than 3,000 new cases on Saturday, yet another record as winter set in, with infections worsening in Tokyo, the northern island of Hokkaido and the city of Osaka. However, Japan, with a focus on the economic costs, has steered clear of tough lockdowns. It tackled its first wave of infections in the spring by asking people to refrain from going out and for businesses to