World News Quick Take

TURKEY

COVID-19 patients die in fire

Eight people were yesterday killed in a fire at an intensive care unit treating COVID-19 patients in the country south, state-run media reported. The Anadolu news agency said the fire started when an oxygen cylinder exploded at the privately run Sanko University Hospital unit in Gaziantep. The agency cited a hospital statement identifying the victims as being aged between 56 and 85. The fire was quickly brought under control. The statement said 14 patients undergoing intensive care treatment were transferred to other hospitals.

UNITED STATES

Sewage plant winery busted

Sheriff’s officials in a small town in Alabama said they have busted an illegal winery that was operating at a municipal sewage plant. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that it received an anonymous tip about an alcohol operation at a municipal building in the town of Rainsville on Thursday. Investigators then uncovered what was described as a large illegal winery inside the Rainsville Waste Water Treatment Plant. Photographs released by investigators showed glass containers, buckets, a fermenting rack and other equipment often used by people who make wine at home. The agency said officers seized “a lot of” illegal alcohol and arrested Allen Maurice Stiefel, 62, of Fyffe.

CHILE

President Pinera fined

President Sebastian Pinera was on Friday slapped with a US$3,500 fine after posing for a selfie on the beach with a bystander without wearing a mask as required during the COVID-19 pandemic, health authorities said. The country has strict rules on mask wearing in all public places and violations are punishable with sanctions that include fines and even jail terms.

MEXICO

Former governor shot

A former governor of Jalisco State was shot to death early on Friday at a restaurant in the Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta. State prosecutor Gerardo Octavio Solis said that Aristoteles Sandoval was killed in an attack that targeted only him at about 1:40am. Jalisco is home to the Jalisco New Generation drug cartel, and the attack bore the hallmarks of a gang killing. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed condolences and said the killing would be investigated “to find out the cause, the motive” behind the attack. The killer waited until Sandoval got up from a table he was sharing with three other people, before shooting him several times in the back. Solis said that although only one gunman fired at Sandoval, he might have been accompanied by as many as seven to nine accomplices who waited outside.

UNITED KINGDOM

Lawmakers issue warning

The country has not yet installed all the complex IT systems and port infrastructure needed to ensure Brexit runs smoothly, a group of lawmakers said in a report released yesterday. The Committee on the Future Relationship with the European Union, a cross-party group of lawmakers, released the report after meeting on Thursday online. The group said it was “concerned about the overall state of readiness” and warned that “some decisions on infrastructure have been taken too late.” The “early months ... are likely to be difficult,” the report said, echoing comments by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said that the switch to new rules “might be difficult at first.”