COVID-19 UPSURGE: While Australia imposed limits on domestic travel for residents of some areas, South Korea reported more than 1,000 case for the fourth straight day

Sydney’s northern beaches are to enter a lockdown similar to the one imposed during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March as a cluster of cases in the area increased to 41.

From yesterday afternoon until midnight on Wednesday, residents would only be permitted to leave their homes for five basic reasons: medical care, exercise, grocery shopping, work or compassionate care.

An additional 23 COVID-19 cases were recorded within 24 hours, including 10 already announced, taking the new cases to 41.

All but two of those are from the so-called Avalon cluster, named after a community of about 10,000 people on the northern beaches about 40km from downtown Sydney.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that the restrictions are essential if Sydney has any hope of a semi-normal Christmas.

“We’re hoping that will give us sufficient time to get on top of the virus, so that we can then ease up for Christmas and the New Year,” she said.

The new COVID-19 cases came as health officials asked hundreds of gym-goers on Sydney’s northern beaches to get tested and isolate immediately. The gym adds to a lengthy list of venues, including a lawn bowling club, visited by confirmed cases published by authorities on Friday.

Other Australian states acted to prevent the cases jumping borders, with more barriers for New South Wales residents put in place by Western Australia, Victoria, Queensland, Tasmania and the Northern Territory. Most of those involved 14-day quarantins for people from the northern beaches who travel to those states.

SOUTH KOREA

In Seoul, long lines snaked around COVID-19 testing sites, as South Korea reported another 1,053 cases, the fourth straight day of more than 1,000.

The viral resurgence has raised questions about the South Korean government’s handling of the outbreak. Authorities are still deciding whether to increase social distancing to maximum levels, fearing it might further strain the economy.

The numbers released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) on Saturday brought the national COVID-19 caseload to 48,570, with nearly 7,000 cases added over the past week alone. Fourteen people in the country died of COVID-19 within 24 hours yesterday, bringing the death toll to 659.

There are concerns that fatalities would continue to rise because of a shortage of intensive care beds in the hardest-hit Seoul metropolitan area. The KDCA said that at least 275 among 13,577 active cases are in serious or critical condition, the most since the emergence of the pandemic.

Officials said that at least six have died at their homes or long-term care facilities because hospitals ran out of beds.

Thousands of people have been lining up at testing centers in front of the Seoul City Hall and other public spaces as health authorities expand a massive testing program to detect more carriers of the virus.

Authorities are temporarily providing free tests to anyone in the capital area, regardless of whether they have symptoms or clear reasons to suspect infection.

INDIA

The number of India’s COVID-19 cases has crossed 10 million, with new infections dipping to their lowest levels in three months, as the country prepares for a massive COVID-19 vaccination in the new year.

Additional cases within 24 hours yesterday dropped to 25,152 from a peak of nearly 100,000 in September. COVID-19 has infected nearly 1 percent of India’s more than 1.3 billion people, second to the worst-hit US.

An Indian government health expert said that the country is keeping its fingers crossed as the cases tend to increase in winter months.

India is home to some of the world’s biggest vaccine makers and there are five vaccine candidates under different phases of trial in the country. India aims to provide vaccines to 250 million people by July next year.