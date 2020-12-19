US lawmaker opens beer in final congressional speech

AP, COLUMBIA, South Carolina





In his farewell speech to the US Congress on Thursday, freshman US Representative Joe Cunningham made it one for the road, cracking open a can of beer in a toast to his fellow legislators in a sign-off of his brief tenure.

“For the betterment of this country, we have to come together, we have to sit down and listen to each other, and maybe even have a beer,” said Cunningham, a Democrat, before reaching into his suit jacket and pulling out a can.

“In the spirit of bipartisanship, of cooperation, I raise this glass to my colleagues, both Democrats and Republicans,” he added.

US Representative Joe Cunningham speaks to supporters at his election night party on Nov. 3 in Charleston, South Carolina. Photo: AP

In his remarks, Cunningham also called out politicians who “consistently put their party ahead of their own people,” a reflection on his “Lowcountry over Party” campaign slogan.

“I’ve been trying to work with people since the first day I got here,” said Cunningham, who has received plaudits from several groups for his bipartisan work, also noting that US President Donald Trump has signed two of his bills into law.

“The other side is not the enemy,” he said.

It was not the first time that Cunningham — who made brewery stops throughout South Carolina’s First Congressional District part of his campaign routine — has involved beer in his official duties.

Last year, the freshman was stopped from bringing a six-pack of beer onto the US House of Representatives floor because alcohol is prohibited.

At the time, Cunningham said that he was trying to give a collection of South Carolina brews to US Lawmaker Peter DeFazio, who is a cochairman of the House Small Brewer’s Caucus.

Cunningham’s 2018 flip of the coastal district from red to blue placed the area, which runs from Charleston to Beaufort, in Democratic hands for the first time in decades.

Last month, he lost his bid for a second term to Nancy Mace, as a Republican wave of victories through the state recaptured the district for the party.

On Thursday, Cunningham waxed philosophical as he recalled reflecting on his loss during a Thanksgiving beach walk with his son.

“It became apparent that political victories and losses are as transient and vulnerable as my son’s sandcastle on the beach, especially in a district like ours,” Cunningham said, noting that Trump carried the district by double digits in 2016.

“We made it here by promising something different, by promising to work with one another, reach across the aisle, listen to those we may not agree with, and get things done,” Cunningham said.