In his farewell speech to the US Congress on Thursday, freshman US Representative Joe Cunningham made it one for the road, cracking open a can of beer in a toast to his fellow legislators in a sign-off of his brief tenure.
“For the betterment of this country, we have to come together, we have to sit down and listen to each other, and maybe even have a beer,” said Cunningham, a Democrat, before reaching into his suit jacket and pulling out a can.
“In the spirit of bipartisanship, of cooperation, I raise this glass to my colleagues, both Democrats and Republicans,” he added.
Photo: AP
In his remarks, Cunningham also called out politicians who “consistently put their party ahead of their own people,” a reflection on his “Lowcountry over Party” campaign slogan.
“I’ve been trying to work with people since the first day I got here,” said Cunningham, who has received plaudits from several groups for his bipartisan work, also noting that US President Donald Trump has signed two of his bills into law.
“The other side is not the enemy,” he said.
It was not the first time that Cunningham — who made brewery stops throughout South Carolina’s First Congressional District part of his campaign routine — has involved beer in his official duties.
Last year, the freshman was stopped from bringing a six-pack of beer onto the US House of Representatives floor because alcohol is prohibited.
At the time, Cunningham said that he was trying to give a collection of South Carolina brews to US Lawmaker Peter DeFazio, who is a cochairman of the House Small Brewer’s Caucus.
Cunningham’s 2018 flip of the coastal district from red to blue placed the area, which runs from Charleston to Beaufort, in Democratic hands for the first time in decades.
Last month, he lost his bid for a second term to Nancy Mace, as a Republican wave of victories through the state recaptured the district for the party.
On Thursday, Cunningham waxed philosophical as he recalled reflecting on his loss during a Thanksgiving beach walk with his son.
“It became apparent that political victories and losses are as transient and vulnerable as my son’s sandcastle on the beach, especially in a district like ours,” Cunningham said, noting that Trump carried the district by double digits in 2016.
“We made it here by promising something different, by promising to work with one another, reach across the aisle, listen to those we may not agree with, and get things done,” Cunningham said.
‘ASTONISHING’: The British government expects about 500,000 Hong Kongers to apply for resettlement, but that number is likely to exceed 600,000, a group said Hong Kong residents are likely to move to the UK faster than the British government has anticipated and more should be done to prepare for their arrival, a new advocacy group has said. The group, HongKongers in Britain, surveyed territory residents hoping to emigrate under a new British government scheme that opens next month, allowing those with colonial-era British National Overseas (BNO) status to obtain visas and pursue a “path to citizenship.” The British Home Office has already said it expects nearly half a million people to take up the offer over its first three years, but HongKongers in Britain said the
INSPIRATION: An official at the facility said the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico had helped the Chinese designers to improve the telescope in Guizhou Province Nestled among the mountains in southwest China, the world’s largest radio telescope signals Beijing’s ambitions as a global center for scientific research. The Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) — the only significant instrument of its kind after the collapse of another telescope in Puerto Rico this month — is about to open its doors for foreign astronomers to use, hoping to attract the world’s top scientific talent. The world’s second-largest radio telescope, at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, was destroyed when its suspended 900-tonne receiver platform came loose and plunged 140m onto the radio dish below. Wang Qiming (王啟明), chief inspector of
TARNISHED REPUTATION: A report showed that Swiss authorities allowed Chinese officials to ‘roam freely’ and ‘conduct interviews and interrogations unsupervised’ The Swiss this week strongly rejected accusations that a deal allowing Chinese officials to enter Switzerland and interrogate Chinese nationals, which came to light this summer, put dissidents at risk. Switzerland entered into a so-called readmission agreement with China in 2015. The deal expired on Monday. The agreement, which remained a secret until Swiss newspaper NZZ revealed its existence in August, specified the terms for Chinese officials to travel to the country and interrogate Chinese nationals set for deportation. Asia-focused rights group Safeguard Defenders this week published the text of the deal, plus a report about how it differed from similar agreements with
‘ERASE MY NAME’: Popular singer Tan Weiwei’s ‘Xiao Juan’ has thrust into the spotlight the repeated tragedy of women beaten, set on fire or killed by their partners In the torrent of comments below the video of Tan Weiwei’s (譚維維) latest single, one summed up the burgeoning anger of Chinese women: “The roar of the times should not be buried. This is a war song.” For the past six months, Tan, one of China’s most popular singers, has been releasing singles from her album 3811. The songs tell the stories of women: a taxi driver, a charity worker, a single mother, a 60-year-old woman who cannot read. However, it is her latest single that has made the biggest impact, arriving at a key moment in China’s reckoning with gender-based