A single mother who overcame alcoholism, poverty and prejudice to become one of the US’ first Native American lawmakers, Deb Haaland capped a remarkable rise on Thursday with her nomination as the nation’s next secretary of the interior.
If confirmed, her historic appointment by US president-elect Joe Biden as the first indigenous Cabinet secretary would see Haaland run the agency responsible for about one-fifth of land in the US — including its many tribal reservations.
Haaland, 60, who hails from New Mexico’s Laguna Pueblo tribe and once started a company that made salsa dip to support herself and her young daughter as she struggled through law school, has just won re-election to a second term in the US Congress.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Her nomination comes on the back of a wave of support from leading Democrats, Hollywood celebrities, environmentalists and tribal leaders.
“We believe it is critical at this time for the first Native American to serve in the president’s Cabinet, so we can begin to shift the focus back ... to a value system that honors Mother Earth,” entertainment stars Cher and Jane Fonda wrote in an open letter cosigned by female Native American chiefs and business leaders last week.
“We believe that person is Congresswoman Deb Haaland,” they wrote
Born in Winslow, Arizona, where her grandfather worked on the railroad as part of a federal government policy of “cultural assimilation” for Native Americans, Debra Anne Haaland comes from a military family.
Her father, JD “Dutch” Haaland, was a decorated member of the US Marine Corps and her mother, Mary, served in the US Navy.
The family moved a lot, as many military families do. Haaland says she attended 13 different schools.
However, the customs and traditions of the Laguna Pueblo provided stability in her youth. Haaland spent summers with her grandparents, first in Winslow and later in New Mexico, where she helped them water the fields and bake bread in a house without running water.
She has remained active in her tribe, and once served as the chairwoman of the Laguna Development Corporation Board of Directors, responsible for its three casinos on the reservation.
Haaland, who has spoken publicly about quitting drinking more than 30 years ago, made ends meet while in law school with the help of student loans and food stamps.
After failing the bar exam by a hair, Haaland launched herself into politics, working her way up in the local chapter of the Democratic Party. She started in the trenches as a volunteer for then-US senator John Kerry’s US presidential campaign in 2004 — making endless cold calls to rally Native Americans to vote.
Since then, she has not stopped campaigning: She worked full-time for former US president Barack Obama, and on dozens of local and state campaigns. She ran for lieutenant governor and served one term as the state party chair.
In November 2018, running on a progressive agenda including the use of clean energy, health care for all and immigration reform, she won election to represent New Mexico’s First congressional district.
In doing so, she became the first Native American woman elected to Congress, along with US Lawmaker Sharice Davids of Kansas.
Since then, she has frequently spoken out for minorities, the poor and Native Americans.
Haaland saluted the decision in July by Washington’s professional football team to drop its “Redskins” name — a word widely criticized as a racist slur against Native Americans.
She has spearheaded legislation to tackle the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women, and fought for extra funding for Native American communities badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My ancestors have sacrificed a tremendous amount to keep my customs and traditions for me, so I want to make sure that I am bringing that perspective to the table in anything I do,” Haaland told reporters during her congressional campaign.
‘ASTONISHING’: The British government expects about 500,000 Hong Kongers to apply for resettlement, but that number is likely to exceed 600,000, a group said Hong Kong residents are likely to move to the UK faster than the British government has anticipated and more should be done to prepare for their arrival, a new advocacy group has said. The group, HongKongers in Britain, surveyed territory residents hoping to emigrate under a new British government scheme that opens next month, allowing those with colonial-era British National Overseas (BNO) status to obtain visas and pursue a “path to citizenship.” The British Home Office has already said it expects nearly half a million people to take up the offer over its first three years, but HongKongers in Britain said the
INSPIRATION: An official at the facility said the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico had helped the Chinese designers to improve the telescope in Guizhou Province Nestled among the mountains in southwest China, the world’s largest radio telescope signals Beijing’s ambitions as a global center for scientific research. The Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) — the only significant instrument of its kind after the collapse of another telescope in Puerto Rico this month — is about to open its doors for foreign astronomers to use, hoping to attract the world’s top scientific talent. The world’s second-largest radio telescope, at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, was destroyed when its suspended 900-tonne receiver platform came loose and plunged 140m onto the radio dish below. Wang Qiming (王啟明), chief inspector of
TARNISHED REPUTATION: A report showed that Swiss authorities allowed Chinese officials to ‘roam freely’ and ‘conduct interviews and interrogations unsupervised’ The Swiss this week strongly rejected accusations that a deal allowing Chinese officials to enter Switzerland and interrogate Chinese nationals, which came to light this summer, put dissidents at risk. Switzerland entered into a so-called readmission agreement with China in 2015. The deal expired on Monday. The agreement, which remained a secret until Swiss newspaper NZZ revealed its existence in August, specified the terms for Chinese officials to travel to the country and interrogate Chinese nationals set for deportation. Asia-focused rights group Safeguard Defenders this week published the text of the deal, plus a report about how it differed from similar agreements with
‘ERASE MY NAME’: Popular singer Tan Weiwei’s ‘Xiao Juan’ has thrust into the spotlight the repeated tragedy of women beaten, set on fire or killed by their partners In the torrent of comments below the video of Tan Weiwei’s (譚維維) latest single, one summed up the burgeoning anger of Chinese women: “The roar of the times should not be buried. This is a war song.” For the past six months, Tan, one of China’s most popular singers, has been releasing singles from her album 3811. The songs tell the stories of women: a taxi driver, a charity worker, a single mother, a 60-year-old woman who cannot read. However, it is her latest single that has made the biggest impact, arriving at a key moment in China’s reckoning with gender-based