Mexican ex-mayor arrested in journalist murder case

AFP, CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico





A former mayor from northern Mexico’s Chihuahua state was on Thursday arrested for “complicity” in the 2017 murder of journalist Miroslava Breach, authorities said.

A Chihuahua court “has succeeded in establishing the probable responsibility” of Hugo Amed Shultz, a former mayor of Chinipas, for having “sought and provided information to an organized crime group which ordered and carried out the murder,” the Chihuahua Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement without providing further details.

Mexico is regularly rated by journalism watchdog Reporters Without Borders as one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists.

A woman places a candle in front of pictures of murdered journalists Miroslava Breach, left, and Javier Valdez in Mexico City on May 16, 2017. Photo: AP

Breach, who covered the country’s drug war, was one of 11 journalists murdered in 2017.

More than 100 journalists have since 2000 been killed, but 90 percent of the cases remain unresolved.

Breach’s killing was a rare such case in Mexico to lead to a conviction.

Juan Carlos Moreno, also known as “El Larry,” was convicted of being the “intellectual author” of the murder and in August sentenced to 50 years in prison.

During Moreno’s trial, testimony revealed that politicians recorded telephone conversations with Breach, a correspondent for newspapers La Jornada and Norte de Juarez, and then turned them over to Shultz, a member of Mexico’s conservative National Action Party (PAN).

The former Chinipas mayor, “with the support of former PAN leaders in Chihuahua state, pressured Miroslava Breach to reveal her sources regarding a report which indicated members of various criminal organizations ... were running for elected office,” La Jornada said on Thursday after Shultz’s arrest.

Breach, a 54-year-old veteran crime and politics reporter, was shot eight times in the head on March 23, 2017, as she left her home to take her son to school.

One of her last stories was on a conflict between two rival capos in the Juarez drug cartel.

The latest journalist killed in Mexico was Israel Vazquez ofnewspaper El Salmantino. Unknown assasins on Nov. 9 attacked him while he was covering the discovery of human remains in the state of Guanajuato.

In 2018, the UN and Agence France-Presse launched an award to honor journalists who risk their lives to cover human rights abuses in Mexico, in tribute to Breach and another slain journalist, Javier Valdez.