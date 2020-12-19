Iran builds at nuclear facility amid US tensions

UNDER OBSERVATION: Satellite photos of one of Tehran’s enrichment plants show building activity since September, but changes are ‘carefully watched,’ an expert said

AP, DUBAI, United Arab Emirates





Iran has begun construction on a site at its underground nuclear facility at Fordo amid tensions with the US over its atomic program, satellite photos obtained yesterday by The Associated Press (AP) show.

Iran has not publicly acknowledged any new construction at Fordo, whose discovery by the West in 2009 came in an earlier round of brinkmanship before world powers an Iran in 2015 signed Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

While the purpose of the building remains unclear, any work at Fordo will likely trigger new concern in the waning days of the administration of US President Donald Trump before the inauguration of US president-elect Joe Biden.

A satellite image by Maxar Technologies shows construction at a nuclear facility in Fordo, Iran, on Friday last week. Photo: AP

Iran is already building at its Natanz nuclear facility, after a mysterious explosion at the site in July that Tehran described as a sabotage attack.

“Any changes at this site will be carefully watched as a sign of where Iran’s nuclear program is headed,” said Jeffrey Lewis, an expert at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies.

Iran’s mission to the UN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, whose inspectors are in Iran as part of the nuclear deal, also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Construction on the Fordo site began in late September. Satellite images obtained from Maxar Technologies show the construction taking place at a northwestern corner of the site, near the holy Shiite city of Qom about 90km southwest of Tehran.

A photo taken on Friday last week shows what appears to be a dug foundation for a building with dozens of pillars. Such pillars can be used in construction to support buildings in earthquake zones.

The construction site sits northwest of Fordo’s underground facility, built deep inside a mountain to protect it from potential airstrikes.

The site is near other support and research-and-development buildings at Fordo. Among those buildings is Iran’s National Vacuum Technology Center.

Vacuum technology is a crucial component of Iran’s uranium-gas centrifuges, which enrich uranium.

A Twitter account called Observer IL earlier this week published an image of Fordo showing the construction, citing it as coming from South Korea’s Korea Aerospace Research Institute.

The AP later reached the Twitter user, who identified himself as a retired Israeli Defense Forces soldier with a civil engineering background. He asked that his name not be published over previous threats that he received online.

The South Korean institute acknowledged taking the satellite photo.

Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdrew the US from the nuclear deal, in which Tehran had agreed to limit its uranium enrichment in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

Trump cited Iran’s ballistic missile program, its regional policies and other issues in withdrawing from the accord, although the deal focused entirely on Tehran’s atomic program.

When the US ramped up sanctions, Iran gradually and publicly abandoned the deal’s limits as a series of escalating incidents at the beginning of the year pushed the two countries to the brink of war. Tensions still remain high.