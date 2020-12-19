Virus Outbreak: Moderna vaccine nears approval in US

AMID COVID-19 SURGE: The US-made inoculation would be the second such drug greenlighted in the country, putting Europe under pressure to follow suit

AFP, WASHINGTON





Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine was set for imminent approval in the US on Thursday, as death tolls climbed around the world, with Europe becoming the first region to pass 500,000 fatalities due to the virus and Brazil notching more than 1,000 deaths in 24 hours.

The Moderna jab is now expected to become the second vaccine allowed in a Western country, after a panel of US experts recommended emergency use approval — advice that the US Food and Drug Administration is likely to act on.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron became the latest national leader to test positive for COVID-19, forcing several other European politicians into quarantine.

COVID-19 vaccine doses are displayed in front of a Moderna logo on Oct. 31. Photo: Reuters

Europe is battling a winter surge that has once again placed it at the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the disease biting harder in countries like Germany than it did during the first wave in March and April.

The EU is under massive pressure to approve potential vaccines after the UK and the US began rolling out a drug produced by Pfizer and BioNTech.

The bloc has promised to begin inoculations with the Pfizer vaccine before the end of the year.

Late on Thursday, the EU said it would fast-track the Moderna vaccine, with approval now scheduled for Jan. 6, a week earlier than previously planned.

As the US fights back against the virus, Macron’s challenges are mounting — he was tested after showing symptoms of the disease and is now isolating for seven days as his country faces its own upsurge in cases.

Macron’s symptoms were said to include a fever, cough and fatigue.

The French leader’s positive test results group him with US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who were both treated in hospital after contracting COVID-19.

Other politicians who have had contact with Macron have also gone into isolation, including EU Council President Charles Michel, the prime ministers of Spain, Portugal and Luxembourg, and French Prime Minister Jean Castex.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo initially went into self-isolation, but tested negative for COVID-19 and would return to work yesterday, a Belgian government spokesman said.

Several European countries are returning to lockdowns, curfews and other restrictions as fears grow of an explosion in cases after the Christmas holidays.

Germany, which began a new partial lockdown this week, reported a record 30,000 new infections on Thursday.

Denmark, France, Turkey and the Netherlands have in the past few weeks strengthened curbs, and Bulgaria on Thursday said that its restrictions would carry on until the end of next month.

The EU is to start inoculations on Dec. 27, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

China and Russia have been using locally developed vaccines.

In Brazil, 1,092 new fatalities over the past 24 hours took the country’s total deaths to almost 185,000 — a number surpassed only by the US.

Across Latin America, one of the worst-hit regions, about 30 million jobs have been lost during the pandemic, according to a report the International Labour Organization (ILO) released on Thursday.

“Employment is in an intensive care unit, we need to take the necessary measures to get out of this,” ILO regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean Vinicius Pinheiro said.