Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine was set for imminent approval in the US on Thursday, as death tolls climbed around the world, with Europe becoming the first region to pass 500,000 fatalities due to the virus and Brazil notching more than 1,000 deaths in 24 hours.
The Moderna jab is now expected to become the second vaccine allowed in a Western country, after a panel of US experts recommended emergency use approval — advice that the US Food and Drug Administration is likely to act on.
Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron became the latest national leader to test positive for COVID-19, forcing several other European politicians into quarantine.
Photo: Reuters
Europe is battling a winter surge that has once again placed it at the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the disease biting harder in countries like Germany than it did during the first wave in March and April.
The EU is under massive pressure to approve potential vaccines after the UK and the US began rolling out a drug produced by Pfizer and BioNTech.
The bloc has promised to begin inoculations with the Pfizer vaccine before the end of the year.
Late on Thursday, the EU said it would fast-track the Moderna vaccine, with approval now scheduled for Jan. 6, a week earlier than previously planned.
As the US fights back against the virus, Macron’s challenges are mounting — he was tested after showing symptoms of the disease and is now isolating for seven days as his country faces its own upsurge in cases.
Macron’s symptoms were said to include a fever, cough and fatigue.
The French leader’s positive test results group him with US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who were both treated in hospital after contracting COVID-19.
Other politicians who have had contact with Macron have also gone into isolation, including EU Council President Charles Michel, the prime ministers of Spain, Portugal and Luxembourg, and French Prime Minister Jean Castex.
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo initially went into self-isolation, but tested negative for COVID-19 and would return to work yesterday, a Belgian government spokesman said.
Several European countries are returning to lockdowns, curfews and other restrictions as fears grow of an explosion in cases after the Christmas holidays.
Germany, which began a new partial lockdown this week, reported a record 30,000 new infections on Thursday.
Denmark, France, Turkey and the Netherlands have in the past few weeks strengthened curbs, and Bulgaria on Thursday said that its restrictions would carry on until the end of next month.
The EU is to start inoculations on Dec. 27, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.
China and Russia have been using locally developed vaccines.
In Brazil, 1,092 new fatalities over the past 24 hours took the country’s total deaths to almost 185,000 — a number surpassed only by the US.
Across Latin America, one of the worst-hit regions, about 30 million jobs have been lost during the pandemic, according to a report the International Labour Organization (ILO) released on Thursday.
“Employment is in an intensive care unit, we need to take the necessary measures to get out of this,” ILO regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean Vinicius Pinheiro said.
‘ASTONISHING’: The British government expects about 500,000 Hong Kongers to apply for resettlement, but that number is likely to exceed 600,000, a group said Hong Kong residents are likely to move to the UK faster than the British government has anticipated and more should be done to prepare for their arrival, a new advocacy group has said. The group, HongKongers in Britain, surveyed territory residents hoping to emigrate under a new British government scheme that opens next month, allowing those with colonial-era British National Overseas (BNO) status to obtain visas and pursue a “path to citizenship.” The British Home Office has already said it expects nearly half a million people to take up the offer over its first three years, but HongKongers in Britain said the
INSPIRATION: An official at the facility said the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico had helped the Chinese designers to improve the telescope in Guizhou Province Nestled among the mountains in southwest China, the world’s largest radio telescope signals Beijing’s ambitions as a global center for scientific research. The Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) — the only significant instrument of its kind after the collapse of another telescope in Puerto Rico this month — is about to open its doors for foreign astronomers to use, hoping to attract the world’s top scientific talent. The world’s second-largest radio telescope, at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, was destroyed when its suspended 900-tonne receiver platform came loose and plunged 140m onto the radio dish below. Wang Qiming (王啟明), chief inspector of
TARNISHED REPUTATION: A report showed that Swiss authorities allowed Chinese officials to ‘roam freely’ and ‘conduct interviews and interrogations unsupervised’ The Swiss this week strongly rejected accusations that a deal allowing Chinese officials to enter Switzerland and interrogate Chinese nationals, which came to light this summer, put dissidents at risk. Switzerland entered into a so-called readmission agreement with China in 2015. The deal expired on Monday. The agreement, which remained a secret until Swiss newspaper NZZ revealed its existence in August, specified the terms for Chinese officials to travel to the country and interrogate Chinese nationals set for deportation. Asia-focused rights group Safeguard Defenders this week published the text of the deal, plus a report about how it differed from similar agreements with
‘ERASE MY NAME’: Popular singer Tan Weiwei’s ‘Xiao Juan’ has thrust into the spotlight the repeated tragedy of women beaten, set on fire or killed by their partners In the torrent of comments below the video of Tan Weiwei’s (譚維維) latest single, one summed up the burgeoning anger of Chinese women: “The roar of the times should not be buried. This is a war song.” For the past six months, Tan, one of China’s most popular singers, has been releasing singles from her album 3811. The songs tell the stories of women: a taxi driver, a charity worker, a single mother, a 60-year-old woman who cannot read. However, it is her latest single that has made the biggest impact, arriving at a key moment in China’s reckoning with gender-based