France detains Epstein associate over accusations

‘TEARS OF JOY’: A Dutch former model who says that Jean-Luc Brunel drugged and raped her when she was 18 hailed the arrest as ‘great news’

AFP, PARIS





Prominent French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, a former close associate of disgraced American financier Jeffrey Epstein, has been detained in France on accusations of sex crimes, prosecutors said on Thursday.

Brunel was detained on Wednesday on accusations of rape, sexual assault of minors, human trafficking and being part of a criminal conspiracy, Paris prosecutors said.

The news was welcomed by a lawyer for the alleged victims and a model who claimed she was raped by Brunel.

Former model Thysia Huisman, who is among women who have accused Jean-Luc Brunel of rape, poses for a picture in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on Thursday. Photo: AP

He was held at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport as he was about to take a plane to Senegal, a source close to the case said.

Epstein, who was arrested in New York in July on charges of trafficking underage girls for sex, was found hanged in his New York jail cell on Aug. 10 last year, while awaiting trial over abuses involving girls at his Palm Beach, Florida, home and on his private island in the Caribbean.

His ownership of an apartment in an upmarket Paris district and allegations from women who say they were abused in France prompted French prosecutors to open an investigation of their own.

That probe has focused on Brunel, who was accused in US court documents of rape and of procuring young girls for his friend.

“The victims have long awaited the arrest of Jean-Luc Brunel. They welcome his detention with relief and with confidence in the legal process,” said lawyer Anne-Claire Lejeune, who represents several victims.

Thysia Huisman, a Dutch former model who says she was drugged and raped by Brunel at the age of 18, hailed the arrest as “great news.”

“I have tears of joy. Finally after all this time, justice is being done,” she said.

Huisman said she was the first plaintiff to report Brunel to the authorities last year, and 11 other victims then came forward. These accusations risked never making it to court due to the statute of limitations.

“I hope the police has a new case with more recent victims. I am really happy with this news,” she said.

Brunel’s detention ends more than a year of uncertainty and mystery over his whereabouts.

Now in his 70s, Brunel began his career as a model scout, and in 1978 was involved in setting up the prestigious Karin Models agency. He then moved to the US where he cofounded the Miami-based agency MC2.

Brunel’s lawyer in October last year said he vehemently rejected allegations made in the press, but denied his client was on the run, insisting he was available for questioning.

French police last year raided the offices of Karin Models and searched Epstein’s luxury Paris home not far from the Arc de Triomphe.

In US court documents, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a key plaintiff against Epstein, accused the financier of using her as a “sex slave” and said she had been forced to have sex with well-known politicians and businessmen, including Brunel.

She also alleged that Brunel would bring girls as young as 12 to the US and pass them on to his friends, including Epstein.

These claims prompted a rare statement by Brunel in 2015 that itself broke years of silence in which he vehemently denied involvement, “directly or indirectly,” in Epstein’s crimes.

Long before the Epstein scandal broke, Brunel was accused of rape by several models in a 1988 documentary by CBS.