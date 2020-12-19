More than 300 schoolboys released after kidnapping

WARNING SIGNS: Parents of the missing students said they had long feared an attack, with one saying that children had earlier seen armed men near the school

AFP, KANKARA, Nigeria





More than 300 Nigerian schoolboys were on Thursday released after being abducted in an attack claimed by Boko Haram, officials said, although it was unclear if any more remained with their captors.

The assault on last Friday on a rural school in Kankara, Katsina State in northwest Nigeria, was initially blamed on criminal gangs who have terrorized the region for years.

On Tuesday Boko Haram, the brutal jihadist group behind the abduction of 276 schoolgirls in Chibok in 2014, claimed responsibility for the raid.

A child waves from within a bus as children kidnapped by Boko Haram from the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Nigeria, return yesterday after they were freed. Photo: AFP

After a six-day ordeal, local officials said the boys had been released.

“Three-hundred-and-forty-four are now with the security agencies and will be moved to Katsina this night,” Kankara Governor Aminu Bello Masari said.

“I think we have recovered most of the boys, it’s not all of them,” the governor said in an interview with state channel NTA.

Those who were released, “will be given proper medical attention and care before being reunited with their families,” he added.

“This is a huge relief to the entire country & international community,” Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari wrote on Twitter.

It remained unclear, if all the abducted schoolboys had been released, amid ongoing uncertainty over the number taken in the first place.

In a video released by Boko Haram on Thursday, a distraught teenager said he was among 520 students kidnapped.

“No one can give the exact number of the children,” a security source said, adding that the schoolboys were left in the forest after negotiations with the government.

“The children are being gathered in the town of Tsafe in Zamfara State and nearby Yankara in Katsina State,” the source said.

“The actual number of freed children will only be known after a head count when they arrive [in the state capital] Katsina. Any figures given are a conjecture,” the source added.

Sources had previously said that the raid was carried out by a well-known criminal in the region, Awwalun Daudawa, in collaboration with Idi Minorti and Dankarami, two other crime chiefs with strong local followings, acting on behalf of Boko Haram.

Experts warned that jihadists — operating in the northeast of the country, hundreds of kilometers from where the attack occurred — were attempting to forge an alliance with criminal gangs in the northwest.

Buhari’s official spokesman Garba Shehu wrote on Twitter that “the northwest now presents a challenge which his administration is determined to deal with.”

“It is unfortunate that the bandits and terrorists continue to get weapons even under the circumstances of the border closure. We are going to dare them,” he added.

Many parents of the missing students in Kankara said they had long feared an attack, given escalating violence in the region.

“Our children told us armed men would come up to the school fence, but they never breached the fence ... until last Friday,” said Hauwa’u Isah, mother of an abducted child.