Australia reshuffles China critic into top defense post

Reuters, SYDNEY





Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday reshuffled his Cabinet, naming a new trade minister and appointing a high-profile critic of China, previously barred from visiting Beijing, as assistant defense minister.

Australia has been embroiled in a worsening diplomatic dispute with China that has seen Beijing impose trade reprisals after Australia restricted foreign investment, legislated against foreign interference and barred Huawei Technologies from its 5G network.

Australia’s agriculture sector has borne the brunt, as dumping tariffs have been imposed on barley and wine, and Chinese imports of beef, timber and seafood halted.

TRADE MINISTER

In the Cabinet reshuffle, the key role of minister for trade, tourism and investment was taken over by Dan Tehan, who Morrison said had “a keen sense of the particular interests of regional Australia in an open, rules-based trading system.”

‘WOLVERINES’

Former Australian Special Air Service Regiment captain Andrew Hastie, who chaired the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security, was appointed assistant defence minister.

Hastie has led an informal group of backbench Australian politicians known as the “Wolverines,” who hold anti-communist views that are more strident than the position of Morrison’s government.

In November last year, Hastie was barred from visiting China because of his criticism of the Chinese Communist Party, he said in a statement at the time.

The Chinese embassy said that Hastie should “repent.” The embassy had previously issued statements saying that it deplored Hastie’s “China threat rhetoric.”

Former Australian minister for trade, tourism and investment Simon Birmingham was in October named minister for finance.