Australian officials yesterday declared Sydney’s northern beaches a COVID-19 hotspot, as a cluster of cases grew to 28 and triggered a return of domestic travel restrictions.
The outbreak follows a period of relative normality in the capital of New South Wales state after it proved successful in keeping a lid on the coronavirus, but yesterday hundreds of thousands of residents were urged to stay home as much as possible for three days and long lines formed outside COVID-19 clinics as health officials raced to contain the outbreak.
“If we get on top of this in the next two or three days, all of us will be able to have a much better Christmas, but if we don’t get on top of it in the next few days, it could mean further restrictions down the track,” New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Despite most cases being linked to a venue in the suburb of Avalon on Sydney’s northeast peninsula, Berejiklian said all of the city’s more than 5 million residents should be on “high alert.”
Wearing a mask wearing, although encouraged, remains optional in Sydney as daily community cases in Australia have remained low or at zero for months.
Success in containing the coronavirus has allowed a continued rollback of restrictions ahead of Christmas, with domestic travel having returned largely to normal before the latest outbreak.
The loosening of curbs has sparked fears that the new outbreak could have already spread around the nation.
One case linked to the cluster has been detected in neighboring Queensland, prompting state officials to announce restrictions on travelers from Sydney and forcing many into isolation.
Some of the toughest restrictions have come in Western Australia, with state Premier Mark McGowan implementing a new 14-day self-quarantine requirement for all arrivals from New South Wales.
“There is no doubt New South Wales is on the verge of a serious outbreak and we must do whatever is required to keep us safe,” McGowan said.
Health officials said genomic testing had found the strain of the virus was likely from the US, but how it spread to Sydney was unclear.
Overseas arrivals in Australia are strictly controlled and required to quarantine.
A bus driver who transported air crew from Sydney Airport also tested positive for an overseas strain of COVID-19 earlier this week, but he is not linked to the northern beaches cluster, officials said.
Australia yesterday had recorded 28,093 COVID-19 cases and 908 deaths in a population of 25 million.
