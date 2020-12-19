South Korea yesterday reported 1,062 new COVID-19 cases, the third straight day of more than 1,000, as authorities in Seoul warned that hospital beds were in short supply.
The Seoul city government said that a COVID-19 patient in his 60s died at his home on Tuesday after officials failed to find him a hospital bed.
It said an “explosive growth” in patients this month has resulted in an “overload in administrative and medical systems.”
The latest figures released yesterday by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency brought the number of recorded cases to 47,515, while the death toll rose to 645 after 11 more patients died overnight.
Among 12,888 active patients, at least 246 were in serious or critical condition, the largest number since the emergence of the pandemic.
South Korean Ministry of Health and Welfare official Son Young-rae said that there were only 49 intensive care beds left for COVID-19 patients nationwide, with just four of them in the capital.
He said health authorities were planning to secure about 170 more beds by early next month by designating more hospitals for COVID-19 treatment.
South Korean health authorities are also expanding a massive testing program to find and isolate COVID-19 carriers more quickly.
Son said that the nation tested more than 80,000 people on Thursday alone, and plans to test patients and workers at long-term care facilities once every week or two.
South Korea is planning to secure more than 84 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. That would be enough to cover 44 million people in a population of about 51 million.
Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency official Yang Dong-gyo said that the agency hopes to vaccinate 60 percent to 70 percent of the population by November next year, ahead of the start of the influenza season.
More than 760 of the new cases came from the Seoul metropolitan area, where health workers are struggling to stem transmissions tied to hospitals, long-term care facilities, restaurants, churches, schools and military units.
The resurgence has put pressure on the government to raise social distancing regulations to maximum levels, something policymakers have resisted for weeks out of economic concerns.
‘ASTONISHING’: The British government expects about 500,000 Hong Kongers to apply for resettlement, but that number is likely to exceed 600,000, a group said Hong Kong residents are likely to move to the UK faster than the British government has anticipated and more should be done to prepare for their arrival, a new advocacy group has said. The group, HongKongers in Britain, surveyed territory residents hoping to emigrate under a new British government scheme that opens next month, allowing those with colonial-era British National Overseas (BNO) status to obtain visas and pursue a “path to citizenship.” The British Home Office has already said it expects nearly half a million people to take up the offer over its first three years, but HongKongers in Britain said the
INSPIRATION: An official at the facility said the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico had helped the Chinese designers to improve the telescope in Guizhou Province Nestled among the mountains in southwest China, the world’s largest radio telescope signals Beijing’s ambitions as a global center for scientific research. The Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) — the only significant instrument of its kind after the collapse of another telescope in Puerto Rico this month — is about to open its doors for foreign astronomers to use, hoping to attract the world’s top scientific talent. The world’s second-largest radio telescope, at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, was destroyed when its suspended 900-tonne receiver platform came loose and plunged 140m onto the radio dish below. Wang Qiming (王啟明), chief inspector of
TARNISHED REPUTATION: A report showed that Swiss authorities allowed Chinese officials to ‘roam freely’ and ‘conduct interviews and interrogations unsupervised’ The Swiss this week strongly rejected accusations that a deal allowing Chinese officials to enter Switzerland and interrogate Chinese nationals, which came to light this summer, put dissidents at risk. Switzerland entered into a so-called readmission agreement with China in 2015. The deal expired on Monday. The agreement, which remained a secret until Swiss newspaper NZZ revealed its existence in August, specified the terms for Chinese officials to travel to the country and interrogate Chinese nationals set for deportation. Asia-focused rights group Safeguard Defenders this week published the text of the deal, plus a report about how it differed from similar agreements with
‘ERASE MY NAME’: Popular singer Tan Weiwei’s ‘Xiao Juan’ has thrust into the spotlight the repeated tragedy of women beaten, set on fire or killed by their partners In the torrent of comments below the video of Tan Weiwei’s (譚維維) latest single, one summed up the burgeoning anger of Chinese women: “The roar of the times should not be buried. This is a war song.” For the past six months, Tan, one of China’s most popular singers, has been releasing singles from her album 3811. The songs tell the stories of women: a taxi driver, a charity worker, a single mother, a 60-year-old woman who cannot read. However, it is her latest single that has made the biggest impact, arriving at a key moment in China’s reckoning with gender-based