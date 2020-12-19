Virus Outbreak: Beds in short supply as virus cases surge in Seoul

‘OVERLOAD’: There were only 49 intensive care beds left for COVID-19 patients nationwide yesterday, with just four of them in the capital, a health official said

AP, SEOUL





South Korea yesterday reported 1,062 new COVID-19 cases, the third straight day of more than 1,000, as authorities in Seoul warned that hospital beds were in short supply.

The Seoul city government said that a COVID-19 patient in his 60s died at his home on Tuesday after officials failed to find him a hospital bed.

It said an “explosive growth” in patients this month has resulted in an “overload in administrative and medical systems.”

The latest figures released yesterday by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency brought the number of recorded cases to 47,515, while the death toll rose to 645 after 11 more patients died overnight.

Among 12,888 active patients, at least 246 were in serious or critical condition, the largest number since the emergence of the pandemic.

South Korean Ministry of Health and Welfare official Son Young-rae said that there were only 49 intensive care beds left for COVID-19 patients nationwide, with just four of them in the capital.

He said health authorities were planning to secure about 170 more beds by early next month by designating more hospitals for COVID-19 treatment.

South Korean health authorities are also expanding a massive testing program to find and isolate COVID-19 carriers more quickly.

Son said that the nation tested more than 80,000 people on Thursday alone, and plans to test patients and workers at long-term care facilities once every week or two.

South Korea is planning to secure more than 84 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. That would be enough to cover 44 million people in a population of about 51 million.

Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency official Yang Dong-gyo said that the agency hopes to vaccinate 60 percent to 70 percent of the population by November next year, ahead of the start of the influenza season.

More than 760 of the new cases came from the Seoul metropolitan area, where health workers are struggling to stem transmissions tied to hospitals, long-term care facilities, restaurants, churches, schools and military units.

The resurgence has put pressure on the government to raise social distancing regulations to maximum levels, something policymakers have resisted for weeks out of economic concerns.