UNITED STATES
Storm hits northeast
A major snowstorm rolled into the northeast on Wednesday, days after the start of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Snow was falling from northern Virginia to points north of New York City by late afternoon. The storm was poised to drop as much as 60cm of snow in some places by yesterday, and the pandemic added new complexities to officials’ preparations — deciding whether to close testing sites, figuring out how to handle plowing amid outdoor dining platforms in New York City streets, redefining school snow days to mean another day of learning from home. “Our theme today ought to be: ‘If it’s not one thing, it’s another,’” New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said as he gave residents storm guidance that is new this year — “mask up if you help your neighbors shovel.”
UNITED STATES
Bid to blow Trump casino
Atlantic City is to auction the right to press the button to implode the Trump Plaza casino, which closed in 2014. The former casino, which opened in 1984, has undergone little to no maintenance since shuttering and on several occasions during storms, pieces of its exterior have fallen onto the seaside promenade that runs alongside the building. In the middle of June, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small announced the building’s demolition and on Wednesday he announced that the right to press the button triggering the building’s implosion on Jan. 29 would be auctioned to benefit the youth organization Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.
NETHERLANDS
Trump hacker not charged
Prosecutors on Wednesday said that a man had cracked US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account in October, despite denials from Washington and the company, but added that the so-called “ethical hacker” would not face charges. The man, named as Victor Gevers in Dutch media, reportedly hacked into Trump’s account @realDonaldTrump on Oct. 16 by guessing his password, Dutch media reports said. Gevers, 44, disclosed the hack immediately, saying that the password he guessed was “maga2020!” referring to the Trump slogan “Make America Great Again.” “We believe the hacker has actually penetrated Trump’s Twitter account, but has met the criteria that have been developed in case law to go free as an ethical hacker,” the public prosecutor’s office said.
GERMANY
Palace opens as museum
A reconstructed Prussian palace opened in Berlin on Wednesday as a museum complex housing colonial artifacts, just as debate is gathering pace around the return of treasures plundered from abroad. A week before the opening, Nigerian Ambassador to Germany Yusuf Tuggar called for the return to his country of the Benin Bronzes, 180 of which are due to be exhibited in the Humboldt Forum next year.
DENMARK
Malls to be shuttered
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday said that the country would shut malls and shops over the holidays as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. “Denmark will be truly shut from Friday December 25 to January 3,” Frederiksen said, adding that food shops and pharmacies would be exempt. Shopping centers were to close as soon as yesterday, while a further tranche of activities would be shut down on Monday before non-essential shops close from Christmas Day.
‘ASTONISHING’: The British government expects about 500,000 Hong Kongers to apply for resettlement, but that number is likely to exceed 600,000, a group said Hong Kong residents are likely to move to the UK faster than the British government has anticipated and more should be done to prepare for their arrival, a new advocacy group has said. The group, HongKongers in Britain, surveyed territory residents hoping to emigrate under a new British government scheme that opens next month, allowing those with colonial-era British National Overseas (BNO) status to obtain visas and pursue a “path to citizenship.” The British Home Office has already said it expects nearly half a million people to take up the offer over its first three years, but HongKongers in Britain said the
INSPIRATION: An official at the facility said the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico had helped the Chinese designers to improve the telescope in Guizhou Province Nestled among the mountains in southwest China, the world’s largest radio telescope signals Beijing’s ambitions as a global center for scientific research. The Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) — the only significant instrument of its kind after the collapse of another telescope in Puerto Rico this month — is about to open its doors for foreign astronomers to use, hoping to attract the world’s top scientific talent. The world’s second-largest radio telescope, at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, was destroyed when its suspended 900-tonne receiver platform came loose and plunged 140m onto the radio dish below. Wang Qiming (王啟明), chief inspector of
TARNISHED REPUTATION: A report showed that Swiss authorities allowed Chinese officials to ‘roam freely’ and ‘conduct interviews and interrogations unsupervised’ The Swiss this week strongly rejected accusations that a deal allowing Chinese officials to enter Switzerland and interrogate Chinese nationals, which came to light this summer, put dissidents at risk. Switzerland entered into a so-called readmission agreement with China in 2015. The deal expired on Monday. The agreement, which remained a secret until Swiss newspaper NZZ revealed its existence in August, specified the terms for Chinese officials to travel to the country and interrogate Chinese nationals set for deportation. Asia-focused rights group Safeguard Defenders this week published the text of the deal, plus a report about how it differed from similar agreements with
PUBLIC FRUSTRATION: The Japanese prime minister has halted a domestic travel subsidy program, the local media said, while Seoul was accused of lax containment Japan and South Korea yesterday grappled with surging COVID-19 cases and growing public frustration as Japan’s prime minister suspended a contentious travel subsidy program, while an anxious South Korean president warned of harsh curbs. Japan reported more than 3,000 new cases on Saturday, yet another record as winter set in, with infections worsening in Tokyo, the northern island of Hokkaido and the city of Osaka. However, Japan, with a focus on the economic costs, has steered clear of tough lockdowns. It tackled its first wave of infections in the spring by asking people to refrain from going out and for businesses to