World News Quick Take

UNITED STATES

Storm hits northeast

A major snowstorm rolled into the northeast on Wednesday, days after the start of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Snow was falling from northern Virginia to points north of New York City by late afternoon. The storm was poised to drop as much as 60cm of snow in some places by yesterday, and the pandemic added new complexities to officials’ preparations — deciding whether to close testing sites, figuring out how to handle plowing amid outdoor dining platforms in New York City streets, redefining school snow days to mean another day of learning from home. “Our theme today ought to be: ‘If it’s not one thing, it’s another,’” New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said as he gave residents storm guidance that is new this year — “mask up if you help your neighbors shovel.”

UNITED STATES

Bid to blow Trump casino

Atlantic City is to auction the right to press the button to implode the Trump Plaza casino, which closed in 2014. The former casino, which opened in 1984, has undergone little to no maintenance since shuttering and on several occasions during storms, pieces of its exterior have fallen onto the seaside promenade that runs alongside the building. In the middle of June, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small announced the building’s demolition and on Wednesday he announced that the right to press the button triggering the building’s implosion on Jan. 29 would be auctioned to benefit the youth organization Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.

NETHERLANDS

Trump hacker not charged

Prosecutors on Wednesday said that a man had cracked US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account in October, despite denials from Washington and the company, but added that the so-called “ethical hacker” would not face charges. The man, named as Victor Gevers in Dutch media, reportedly hacked into Trump’s account @realDonaldTrump on Oct. 16 by guessing his password, Dutch media reports said. Gevers, 44, disclosed the hack immediately, saying that the password he guessed was “maga2020!” referring to the Trump slogan “Make America Great Again.” “We believe the hacker has actually penetrated Trump’s Twitter account, but has met the criteria that have been developed in case law to go free as an ethical hacker,” the public prosecutor’s office said.

GERMANY

Palace opens as museum

A reconstructed Prussian palace opened in Berlin on Wednesday as a museum complex housing colonial artifacts, just as debate is gathering pace around the return of treasures plundered from abroad. A week before the opening, Nigerian Ambassador to Germany Yusuf Tuggar called for the return to his country of the Benin Bronzes, 180 of which are due to be exhibited in the Humboldt Forum next year.

DENMARK

Malls to be shuttered

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday said that the country would shut malls and shops over the holidays as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. “Denmark will be truly shut from Friday December 25 to January 3,” Frederiksen said, adding that food shops and pharmacies would be exempt. Shopping centers were to close as soon as yesterday, while a further tranche of activities would be shut down on Monday before non-essential shops close from Christmas Day.