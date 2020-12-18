Separatist authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday accused Azerbaijan of capturing dozens of ethnic Armenian servicemen, in breach of a peace deal that ended six weeks of fighting over the region.
Nagorno-Karabakh President Arayik Harutyunyan said that several dozen members of the region’s self-defense forces were captured.
Artak Beglaryan, Nagorno-Karabakh’s human rights ombudsman, put the number at about 60 ethnic Armenian servicemen, denouncing the Azerbaijani action as “absolutely inadmissible.”
Photo: AP
Later, the Nagorno-Karabakh military said that 73 of its soldiers had gone missing.
Nagorno-Karabakh authorities did not say exactly when the incident took place.
It came during a flare-up of fighting last week.
There was no immediate comment from Azerbaijani authorities.
Last week, Armenian and Azerbaijani officials accused each other of breaching the Nov. 10 Russia-brokered peace agreement, which saw Azerbaijan regain control over broad swathes of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding lands that were held by Armenian forces for more than 25 years.
Russian peacekeepers monitoring the peace deal confirmed a flare-up of fighting in the Hadrut region on Friday and deployed to the area to restore the ceasefire.
The Armenian Ministry of Defense on Wednesday said that the Russian peacekeepers helped ethnic Armenian servicemen encircled by the Azerbaijani army to leave the area near the villages of Khtsaberd and Hin Tager in Hadrut.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the Russian peacekeepers found themselves briefly surrounded by Azerbaijani troops during last week’s confrontation — a claim that the Russian Ministry of Defense denied.
Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan, but was under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994.
That conflict left Nagorno-Karabakh itself and substantial surrounding territory in Armenian hands.
In 44 days of fighting that began in late September and left more than 5,600 people dead on both sides, the Azerbaijani army forged into Nagorno-Karabakh, forcing Armenia to accept last month’s peace deal.
