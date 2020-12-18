Virus Outbreak: Virus hunters search Gabon forest for threats

AFP, ZADIE CAVES, Gabon





The scene looks like something out of a science fiction movie, or maybe some dystopian TV series: Six men in yellow biohazard suits clamber in suffocating heat toward a cave in the heart of the Gabonese jungle.

Their quest is to unlock new knowledge on how pathogens leap the species barrier to humans.

In the cave is their goal — a colony of bats.

“Our job is to look for pathogens that could endanger humans and understand how transmission happens between species,” University of Franceville professor Gael Maganga said.

Bats can be hosts to viruses that do not harm them, but can be dangerous to Homo sapiens, often crossing via other animals.

Getting to the cave is difficult and the team needs to wade through thick soil, and pieces of bark and russet-colored leaves.

The environment — hot and humid, and filled with natural hazards — is tough for humans, but perfect for viruses.

Bit by bit, the scent of damp earth yields to the smell of bat droppings, which eventually becomes suffocating in the sticky air.

Bees and silvery butterflies dance around the heads of the virus hunters, their faces dripping in sweat beneath their goggles.

Above them, the tree tops seem to lose themselves in the sky and gnarly creepers hang down, as if suspended from the heavens.

The mouth of the cave suddenly rears up ahead, and a stream of bats flies out. A thick white bedding of bat droppings spreads across the ground and the rocks.

Maganga calls on the team to stretch a net across the cave’s dark maw and the bats, suddenly sensing the alien presence of humans, start to hunker down inside.

However, one scientist moves forward, shining his flashlight inside, and bats fly out and get caught in the net.

The team members take out sterile swabs and take samples from the bats’ mouths and rectums. These are then carefully stored for transport back to the lab, where they are to be analyzed for any emerging pathogen.

To any who would blame the bats for the catastrophe of COVID-19, the scientists are bluntly dismissive.

They said that human encroachment on their habitat has brought the two mammal species into closer, riskier proximity.

“Human behavior is often the cause of an emerging virus,” Maganga said. “Today, with population pressure, intensified farming or hunting, contact between humans and animals is more and more frequent.”

Seventy percent of emerging diseases circulate in animals before jumping to humans, and each year about five diseases break out among humans, she said.

Maganga has uncovered a number of coronavirus strains circulating among bats, including some that are close to the COVID-19 strain that infects humans.