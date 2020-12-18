The scene looks like something out of a science fiction movie, or maybe some dystopian TV series: Six men in yellow biohazard suits clamber in suffocating heat toward a cave in the heart of the Gabonese jungle.
Their quest is to unlock new knowledge on how pathogens leap the species barrier to humans.
In the cave is their goal — a colony of bats.
“Our job is to look for pathogens that could endanger humans and understand how transmission happens between species,” University of Franceville professor Gael Maganga said.
Bats can be hosts to viruses that do not harm them, but can be dangerous to Homo sapiens, often crossing via other animals.
Getting to the cave is difficult and the team needs to wade through thick soil, and pieces of bark and russet-colored leaves.
The environment — hot and humid, and filled with natural hazards — is tough for humans, but perfect for viruses.
Bit by bit, the scent of damp earth yields to the smell of bat droppings, which eventually becomes suffocating in the sticky air.
Bees and silvery butterflies dance around the heads of the virus hunters, their faces dripping in sweat beneath their goggles.
Above them, the tree tops seem to lose themselves in the sky and gnarly creepers hang down, as if suspended from the heavens.
The mouth of the cave suddenly rears up ahead, and a stream of bats flies out. A thick white bedding of bat droppings spreads across the ground and the rocks.
Maganga calls on the team to stretch a net across the cave’s dark maw and the bats, suddenly sensing the alien presence of humans, start to hunker down inside.
However, one scientist moves forward, shining his flashlight inside, and bats fly out and get caught in the net.
The team members take out sterile swabs and take samples from the bats’ mouths and rectums. These are then carefully stored for transport back to the lab, where they are to be analyzed for any emerging pathogen.
To any who would blame the bats for the catastrophe of COVID-19, the scientists are bluntly dismissive.
They said that human encroachment on their habitat has brought the two mammal species into closer, riskier proximity.
“Human behavior is often the cause of an emerging virus,” Maganga said. “Today, with population pressure, intensified farming or hunting, contact between humans and animals is more and more frequent.”
Seventy percent of emerging diseases circulate in animals before jumping to humans, and each year about five diseases break out among humans, she said.
Maganga has uncovered a number of coronavirus strains circulating among bats, including some that are close to the COVID-19 strain that infects humans.
‘ASTONISHING’: The British government expects about 500,000 Hong Kongers to apply for resettlement, but that number is likely to exceed 600,000, a group said Hong Kong residents are likely to move to the UK faster than the British government has anticipated and more should be done to prepare for their arrival, a new advocacy group has said. The group, HongKongers in Britain, surveyed territory residents hoping to emigrate under a new British government scheme that opens next month, allowing those with colonial-era British National Overseas (BNO) status to obtain visas and pursue a “path to citizenship.” The British Home Office has already said it expects nearly half a million people to take up the offer over its first three years, but HongKongers in Britain said the
INSPIRATION: An official at the facility said the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico had helped the Chinese designers to improve the telescope in Guizhou Province Nestled among the mountains in southwest China, the world’s largest radio telescope signals Beijing’s ambitions as a global center for scientific research. The Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) — the only significant instrument of its kind after the collapse of another telescope in Puerto Rico this month — is about to open its doors for foreign astronomers to use, hoping to attract the world’s top scientific talent. The world’s second-largest radio telescope, at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, was destroyed when its suspended 900-tonne receiver platform came loose and plunged 140m onto the radio dish below. Wang Qiming (王啟明), chief inspector of
TARNISHED REPUTATION: A report showed that Swiss authorities allowed Chinese officials to ‘roam freely’ and ‘conduct interviews and interrogations unsupervised’ The Swiss this week strongly rejected accusations that a deal allowing Chinese officials to enter Switzerland and interrogate Chinese nationals, which came to light this summer, put dissidents at risk. Switzerland entered into a so-called readmission agreement with China in 2015. The deal expired on Monday. The agreement, which remained a secret until Swiss newspaper NZZ revealed its existence in August, specified the terms for Chinese officials to travel to the country and interrogate Chinese nationals set for deportation. Asia-focused rights group Safeguard Defenders this week published the text of the deal, plus a report about how it differed from similar agreements with
PUBLIC FRUSTRATION: The Japanese prime minister has halted a domestic travel subsidy program, the local media said, while Seoul was accused of lax containment Japan and South Korea yesterday grappled with surging COVID-19 cases and growing public frustration as Japan’s prime minister suspended a contentious travel subsidy program, while an anxious South Korean president warned of harsh curbs. Japan reported more than 3,000 new cases on Saturday, yet another record as winter set in, with infections worsening in Tokyo, the northern island of Hokkaido and the city of Osaka. However, Japan, with a focus on the economic costs, has steered clear of tough lockdowns. It tackled its first wave of infections in the spring by asking people to refrain from going out and for businesses to