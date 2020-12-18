The house Faruk Hossain grew up in has, for the past six months, resisted being claimed by a river — as the rest of the village has already been — but slowly, as the waters have failed to seep away, he has come to accept that the family house is uninhabitable.
Like other villages nearby, Chakla in Bangladesh’s Satkhira District, has not re-emerged from the flooding caused by Super Cyclone Amphan, which battered the south of the country in late May.
Hossain, 56, has begun preparing to leave, abandoning his livelihood as a farmer, to rent a small place in Khulna, the closest big city.
“I’m leaving my father’s address forever,” he said. “Frequent natural disasters prevented us from living in our own homes. The other brothers left long ago. I was the last one.”
The coastal areas of Satkhira and Khulna districts are full of people made homeless and stranded since the embankments of local rivers burst.
In Khulna’s Pratapnagar area, all 18 villages remain under water.
Saleemul Huq, director of the International Center for Climate Change and Development, said that Bangladesh’s success in saving lives by managing the natural disasters themselves needs to be matched with better support afterward.
“People in the lower coastal districts of Bangladesh will gradually lose their livelihoods as fishermen and farmers,” he said. “This needs to be actively addressed by both the national government and the international community.”
‘ASTONISHING’: The British government expects about 500,000 Hong Kongers to apply for resettlement, but that number is likely to exceed 600,000, a group said Hong Kong residents are likely to move to the UK faster than the British government has anticipated and more should be done to prepare for their arrival, a new advocacy group has said. The group, HongKongers in Britain, surveyed territory residents hoping to emigrate under a new British government scheme that opens next month, allowing those with colonial-era British National Overseas (BNO) status to obtain visas and pursue a “path to citizenship.” The British Home Office has already said it expects nearly half a million people to take up the offer over its first three years, but HongKongers in Britain said the
INSPIRATION: An official at the facility said the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico had helped the Chinese designers to improve the telescope in Guizhou Province Nestled among the mountains in southwest China, the world’s largest radio telescope signals Beijing’s ambitions as a global center for scientific research. The Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) — the only significant instrument of its kind after the collapse of another telescope in Puerto Rico this month — is about to open its doors for foreign astronomers to use, hoping to attract the world’s top scientific talent. The world’s second-largest radio telescope, at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, was destroyed when its suspended 900-tonne receiver platform came loose and plunged 140m onto the radio dish below. Wang Qiming (王啟明), chief inspector of
TARNISHED REPUTATION: A report showed that Swiss authorities allowed Chinese officials to ‘roam freely’ and ‘conduct interviews and interrogations unsupervised’ The Swiss this week strongly rejected accusations that a deal allowing Chinese officials to enter Switzerland and interrogate Chinese nationals, which came to light this summer, put dissidents at risk. Switzerland entered into a so-called readmission agreement with China in 2015. The deal expired on Monday. The agreement, which remained a secret until Swiss newspaper NZZ revealed its existence in August, specified the terms for Chinese officials to travel to the country and interrogate Chinese nationals set for deportation. Asia-focused rights group Safeguard Defenders this week published the text of the deal, plus a report about how it differed from similar agreements with
PUBLIC FRUSTRATION: The Japanese prime minister has halted a domestic travel subsidy program, the local media said, while Seoul was accused of lax containment Japan and South Korea yesterday grappled with surging COVID-19 cases and growing public frustration as Japan’s prime minister suspended a contentious travel subsidy program, while an anxious South Korean president warned of harsh curbs. Japan reported more than 3,000 new cases on Saturday, yet another record as winter set in, with infections worsening in Tokyo, the northern island of Hokkaido and the city of Osaka. However, Japan, with a focus on the economic costs, has steered clear of tough lockdowns. It tackled its first wave of infections in the spring by asking people to refrain from going out and for businesses to