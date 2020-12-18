Extreme weather chases off Bangladesh’s villagers

The house Faruk Hossain grew up in has, for the past six months, resisted being claimed by a river — as the rest of the village has already been — but slowly, as the waters have failed to seep away, he has come to accept that the family house is uninhabitable.

Like other villages nearby, Chakla in Bangladesh’s Satkhira District, has not re-emerged from the flooding caused by Super Cyclone Amphan, which battered the south of the country in late May.

Hossain, 56, has begun preparing to leave, abandoning his livelihood as a farmer, to rent a small place in Khulna, the closest big city.

“I’m leaving my father’s address forever,” he said. “Frequent natural disasters prevented us from living in our own homes. The other brothers left long ago. I was the last one.”

The coastal areas of Satkhira and Khulna districts are full of people made homeless and stranded since the embankments of local rivers burst.

In Khulna’s Pratapnagar area, all 18 villages remain under water.

Saleemul Huq, director of the International Center for Climate Change and Development, said that Bangladesh’s success in saving lives by managing the natural disasters themselves needs to be matched with better support afterward.

“People in the lower coastal districts of Bangladesh will gradually lose their livelihoods as fishermen and farmers,” he said. “This needs to be actively addressed by both the national government and the international community.”