Escalating attacks on the Iraqi capital’s few liquor stores have terrified shop-owners who fear hardline Islamists are flexing their muscle against alcohol consumption.
However, there might be a bigger story behind the Baghdad booze bombings, as some suspect turf wars for control of the lucrative niche trade in the Muslim-majority country.
Over the past two months, at least 14 alcohol shops across the city have been firebombed in the middle of the night or just before dawn, with three simultaneous attacks in different districts on Monday night alone.
Most businesses are run by Christians or Yazidis, minorities who for decades have been granted the licenses required to sell alcohol in broadly conservative Iraq.
Andre, an Iraqi Christian, said his shop was firebombed a few weeks ago by two people on a motorcycle just before dawn, as shown on the store’s security camera footage.
“These groups want the last of the Christians to leave the country. They’re targeting us,” Andre said, as his brother stacked new bottles of whisky on restored shelves.
Another business owner, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that it was an attempt to crush the shrinking community of Iraqi secularists.
“We are all that’s left of a liberal lifestyle. There are attempts to kill this ancient side of Baghdad,” he said.
Several Islamist groups have ramped up their rhetoric against Baghdad’s liquor stores and other establishments that they insist are breaching religious edicts against drinking.
Rubu Allah, or “God’s gang,” claimed responsiblity for raiding a massage parlor in the heart of Baghdad.
Others have said that it is money, not morality, that is behind the recent spate of attacks.
For years, the liquor store owners have paid protection fees to armed Islamist groups to guarantee that they can keep selling.
“The top dogs of these groups don’t get involved in the extortion, but smaller figures are individually extracting protection money,” said a senior member of one such group.
He even accused state security forces of being involved, asking for thousands of dollars a month to protect a shop.
Some Christian and Yazidi shop owners pointed to new competition from Muslim businesspeople seeking a stake in the spirits market without legal licenses.
Those newer establishments, the minority store owners said, had not been targeted by bomb attacks.
“I live in a state of constant fear,” said Saad Mohammad, who operates a grocery store near several liquor shops. “Every minute, I think that there will be an explosion that will destroy everything.”
