The detention of the former crown prince of Saudi Arabia in breach of international law is weakening the security of both the kingdom and the West, a cross-party investigatory panel of British lawmakers has found.
Saudi Arabian Prince Mohammed bin Nayef was arrested in March as part of a consolidation of power ordered by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.
The panel found that, since March, bin Nayef had lost a significant amount of weight.
Photo: Reuters
He is “suffering from pains in his joints, particularly his knees, making it difficult for him to walk comfortably without assistance, and there is evidence of damage to his feet, adding to the pain in walking,” it said.
The panel also said that evidence submitted to it shows that “he has not been able to contest his detention before an independent and impartial judge, has no access to a lawyer to discuss his situation and his case has not been reviewed to determine whether it is appropriate to continue his detention.”
He has not been allowed to see either his family or his doctor.
The lawmakers said that bin Nayef had been released from solitary detention after nine months, but added that he had been warned that he would be sent back to solitary confinement unless he agreed to release funds to the kingdom, an alleged threat described as coercion by the panel.
The lawmakers said that it is in the interests of the international community and Saudi Arabia itself that it urgently addresses its human rights record so that it “can defend and explain its actions in a way that will not leave it wholly pilloried in the wider court of global public opinion.”
They also said that the failure of Saudi Arabia to live up to international human rights standards weakens the kingdom and the security of the West.
Saudi Arabia refused to cooperate with the work of the panel, although Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Britain Prince Khalid bin Bandar did hold an informal off-the-record meeting with the panel chairman about the panel’s purpose.
The lack of cooperation is described as deeply disappointing by the panel.
Saudi Arabian authorities are likely to dismiss the report as a self-appointed attempt to discredit the kingdom and its rulers, but Crispin Blunt, former chair of the British Foreign Affairs Select Committee, who led the panel, is generally seen as an ally of the kingdom, and fought hard to defend Saudi Arabia’s right to receive British arms to fight the war in Yemen.
