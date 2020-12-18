Japan man probed over insults tied to TV star’s suicide

AFP, TOKYO





Japanese police yesterday said that they have referred a man to prosecutors over accusations of online abuse directed at Hana Kimura, a reality TV star who took her own life earlier this year.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police referred the suspect in his 20s to prosecutors for further investigation after the May death of Kimura, a cast member on Netflix’s internationally popular Terrace House.

The man has not been arrested, and his identity would not be disclosed until prosecutors decide whether to indict him on charges of public insult, a police spokesman said.

“The suspect ... in May posted messages on a social media account of the victim, including: ‘You have such an awful personality. Is your life worth living?’ And: ‘Hey, hey. When will you die?’” the spokesman said.

The man “posted these insults for many random individuals to view and therefore he publicly insulted” Kimura, the spokesman added.

Kimura, a confident pink-haired professional wrestler, was a fan favorite on Terrace House, in which six young people share a home while looking for love.

However, she was targeted by a torrent of abuse online, reportedly including comments such as: “Everyone will be happy if you’re gone.”

The TV show was canceled after Kimura’s death, which also prompted Japanese ministers and lawmakers to do more to tackle cyberbullying.

Kimura’s suicide made international headlines and brought renewed social attention to the problem of cyberbullying in Japan and other countries.

In South Korea, for example, the deaths of K-pop stars have prompted calls for strong punishment for those posting abusive online comments.

A huge online campaign against cyberbullying, using the hashtag #BeKind, took off after the suicide in February of Caroline Flack, who hosted British reality TV show Love Island.