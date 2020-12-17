World News Quick Take

AUSTRALIA

Sex-crimes suspect to return

The government yesterday welcomed an Israeli Supreme Court decision to approve the extradition of a former school principal accused of sexually assaulting students at a Jewish school in Melbourne. Malka Leifer, who on Tuesday lost her appeal against extradition, is wanted by federal police on 74 sexual assault charges, including rape, involving girls at her former school.

JAPAN

PM under fire for dinners

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has drawn criticism for joining year-end social gatherings after imploring residents to avoid such parties as the country sees record numbers of COVID-19 cases. Despite his own public warnings, Suga this week went ahead with a series of get-togethers. “The prime minister’s schedule has a message to the people, so I would like to see due consideration,” said Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of the ruling party’s coalition partner, Komeito.

JAPAN

Pajamas Suit for teleworkers

An apparel company has created a “Pajamas Suit” that is meant to resemble office attire, but feel as snug as sleepwear. Aoki Holdings is marketing the suits for men and woman in navy, beige, black or dark gray to teleworkers as “more than pajamas and less than fashionable clothes.” The “pajama suit” highlights the ways that clothing makers are trying to adapt as they struggle to sell business suits with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping office workers at home.

SOUTH KOREA

Shortage of beds looms

The country’s highest priority is securing more hospital beds to handle a record surge in COVID-19 cases and blunt a corresponding spike in deaths, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said yesterday. The number of severe cases has more than doubled over the past two weeks to hit a record high of 226 yesterday. However, only three critical care beds remained free in the greater Seoul area, officials said. “The top priority is securing more hospital beds,” Chung told a government meeting. “No patient should wait for more than a day before being assigned a bed.”

SOUTH KOREA

Cafe cats don Santa suits

This holiday season a Seoul cafe is welcoming cat lovers to cuddle up to about 130 feline friends at tables decked out with tiny Christmas trees. “It is hard to feel the festive atmosphere, but it was great to see cute cats wearing Santa suits and feel like Christmas is nearing,” 22-year-old visitor Cha Seung-Ju said. Park Seo-young opened the Catgarden Cafe in 2016 to take in cats rescued off the streets. “With many people staying at home, more people are adopting cats, but at the same time, more people abandon pets as the coronavirus situation worsens,” Park said. Some lucky enough to drop by said that the furry animals helped them shake off the “corona blues.”

PAKISTAN

Anti-rape law approved

President Arif Alvi on Tuesday approved an anti-rape law that would speed up convictions and launch the country’s first national sex offender registry. The law — which goes into effect immediately, but must be ratified by parliament within three months — was prompted by the gang rape of a mother in front of her children on the side of a motorway in September. The case caused outrage and led to nationwide protests. “The ordinance will help expedite cases of sexual abuse against women and children,” the President’s Office said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Shackleton gear saved

A sledge and flag used in one of explorer Ernest Shackleton’s famed expeditions to the South Pole have been bought by a government-funded body to keep the treasured artefacts in the kingdom. The National Heritage Memorial Fund yesterday announced that it had paid ￡204,000 (US$276,000) to help purchase the two items, used in the first of three Antarctic expeditions led by Shackleton in the early 1900s. The artifacts will be donated to two museums. The government had slapped a temporary export ban on the artefacts earlier this year to allow time for a fundraising effort to keep them in the kingdom. The wooden sledge was one of four used to haul supplies and equipment across the Antarctic tundra. The flag, which features a red unicorn head and golden anchor, appears in many grainy photographs from the journey. They were owned by Eric Marshall, a surgeon and explorer who accompanied Shackleton.

FRANCE

Paris fined over women

Paris’ city hall has been fined 90,000 euros (US$109,408) for having appointed too many women to top positions in 2018, in breach of a law aimed at ensuring gender balance. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo on Tuesday denounced the fine as “unfair” and “absurd” during a meeting of the city council. In 2018, 11 women and five men were appointed to top positions in city hall, leading the Civil Service Ministry to impose the fine. A 2013 law, meant to ensure that women get better access to senior jobs in the civil service, requires a minimum of 40 percent of appointments for each gender. The law has since been changed to provide for exceptions to nominations when the gender balance is respected overall.

CANADA

Tattoo matched to birthmark

Edmonton-based Derek Prue Sr was inspired to get inked after noticing his son did not want to take off his shirt when he went swimming because of a birthmark. “I knew he was self-conscious and that made me want just to show him that he wasn’t the only one, like, we both have the same mark,” Prue said. The tattoo process was much more intense than he anticipated. “I thought it was going to be a few hours. It was, like, 30,” he said. Prue unveiled the surprise to his son, also named Derek, at a hotel pool earlier this month. The dad’s red-wine colored tattoo covers part of his chest and belly, and extends under his left arm.

PERU

Police Santa busts pusher

Police drugs-squad members disguised as Santa Claus and an elf swooped into a house in Lima to capture a suspected cocaine and dope dealer as part of an anti-drug operation. The agents, dressed in red, white and green outfits with flak jackets underneath, arrived in an undercover van on Sunday before breaking into the house with a large hammer to apprehend their suspect. “We are the police, we are the green squad, this is an anti-drug operation,” one of the agents yelled in footage filmed by police of the raid, as he pinned the suspect to the ground and handcuffed him in the Villa El Salvador district.

GERMANY

Fourth arrest over heist

Berlin police have arrested one of two fugitive twins wanted in connection with the spectacular theft of 18th-century jewels from a Dresden museum last year, officials said on Tuesday. Mohamed Remmo, 21, was arrested in a car in Neukoelln district on Monday evening.