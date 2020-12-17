Indigenous given seats for Chile’s constitution rewrite

Reuters, SANTIAGO





Chilean lawmakers late on Tuesday approved a bill to reserve 17 of 155 seats for representatives of indigenous communities in its upcoming constitutional convention, a measure lauded as “historic” by the government of center-right Chilean President Sebastian Pinera.

Chileans in October voted overwhelmingly in favor of rewriting the country’s dictatorship-era constitution, seeking to enshrine greater equality in healthcare, pensions and education. The vote was a central demand of mass protests over inequality late last year.

The majority of voters said they wanted the new charter to be drafted by a specially elected body of citizens — split equally between men and women — but the initial vote did not reserve seats for Chile’s indigenous groups.

The legislation approved on Tuesday establishes a set number of seats for each of the nation’s principal indigenous communities.

The Mapuche, the largest and best-known indigenous group, are set to receive seven of the 17 seats.

“We want to thank Congress and ... the Senate in its unanimous vote, for this tremendous historical milestone in recognition of indigenous peoples, and for taking another step towards repaying our historical debt [to them],” Chilean Minister of Social Development Karla Rubilar told reporters.

The convention is to be elected in April and have up to a year to agree to a draft text, with proposals approved by a two-thirds majority. Chileans are to then vote again on whether they accept the text.