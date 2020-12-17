Hungarian lawmakers on Tuesday approved a package of new measures targeting the country’s beleaguered LGBTQ community, the government’s latest salvo in defense of “traditional” values.
One law overwhelmingly passed by members of parliament loyal to the nationalist, culturally conservative government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban effectively bars same-sex couples from adopting children by restricting adoption to married couples.
Exceptions to the ban will have to be approved by the minister for family affairs.
Photo: AFP
The government has sharpened its anti-LGBTQ rhetoric in recent months, with Orban saying in October that homosexuals should “leave our children alone” when discussing a row over a children’s book containing gay characters.
The lawmakers on Tuesday also approved a change to the constitution reading: “The mother is a woman, the father is a man.”
The government explained the change by saying “new ideological processes in the West” made it necessary to “protect children against possible ideological or biological interference.”
The same amendment defines children’s sex as that assigned to them at birth and “ensures the upbringing of children according to... [Hungary’s] Christian culture.”
A ban on legally changing one’s gender came into force in May, with rights groups warning this would expose transgender Hungarians to discrimination.
Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said that the constitution “now protects families and children in a unique way, even in Europe,” adding it would ensure children’s “undisturbed development.”
Amnesty International’s Hungary director David Vig said that “these discriminatory, homophobic and transphobic new laws are just the latest attack on LGBTQ people by Hungarian authorities.”
“This is a dark day for Hungary’s LGBTQ community and a dark day for human rights,” Vig said in a statement issued with the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA) and the TGEU trans rights organization.
A key figure in the drafting of that document, Jozsef Szajer, resigned as an member of the European Parliament last month after being caught at what Belgian police said was an illegal all-male sex party that breached COVID-19 lockdown rules.
Apart from brief statements condemning Szajer’s actions, the government and the pro-Orban press have largely ignored the embarrassing scandal and continued espousing their culturally conservative messages.
Hungarian Minister for Families Katalin Novak on Monday sparked an outcry with a video message on her Facebook page in which she said women should not always try to compete with men professionally.
“Don’t think that at every moment or our lives we have to all compare ourselves and have the same job, the same salary as the other,” Novak said in her remarks, which were criticized by feminists.
The lawmakers also on Tuesday passed a change to Hungary’s electoral law that means that parties wishing to contest national elections would have to stand candidates in at least 14 out of 19 provinces and put forward a much higher number of individual candidates than previously required.
‘ASTONISHING’: The British government expects about 500,000 Hong Kongers to apply for resettlement, but that number is likely to exceed 600,000, a group said Hong Kong residents are likely to move to the UK faster than the British government has anticipated and more should be done to prepare for their arrival, a new advocacy group has said. The group, HongKongers in Britain, surveyed territory residents hoping to emigrate under a new British government scheme that opens next month, allowing those with colonial-era British National Overseas (BNO) status to obtain visas and pursue a “path to citizenship.” The British Home Office has already said it expects nearly half a million people to take up the offer over its first three years, but HongKongers in Britain said the
TARNISHED REPUTATION: A report showed that Swiss authorities allowed Chinese officials to ‘roam freely’ and ‘conduct interviews and interrogations unsupervised’ The Swiss this week strongly rejected accusations that a deal allowing Chinese officials to enter Switzerland and interrogate Chinese nationals, which came to light this summer, put dissidents at risk. Switzerland entered into a so-called readmission agreement with China in 2015. The deal expired on Monday. The agreement, which remained a secret until Swiss newspaper NZZ revealed its existence in August, specified the terms for Chinese officials to travel to the country and interrogate Chinese nationals set for deportation. Asia-focused rights group Safeguard Defenders this week published the text of the deal, plus a report about how it differed from similar agreements with
A citizen journalist detained for more than six months after reporting on the Wuhan COVID-19 outbreak has had a feeding tube forcibly inserted and her arms restrained to stop her from pulling it out, her lawyer has said. Zhang Zhan (張展), a 37-year-old former lawyer, has been on a hunger strike at a detention facility near Shanghai. Zhang was arrested in May and accused of “picking quarrels and stirring up trouble,” an accusation frequently used against critics and rights advocates inside China, after reporting on social media and streaming accounts. Last month, she was formally indicted on charges of spreading false information. In a
OVERSTRETCHED: Yasutaka Kakinoki, a physician at a hospital in Asahikawa, Japan, said the caseload had brought local health services to the ‘brink of collapse’ Japan on Wednesday reported 2,811 new COVID-19 infections, as well as a record 555 people with serious symptoms, the Kyodo news agency said. Record daily case numbers were seen in six of the country’s 47 prefectures, including the popular tourist destinations of Kyoto and Kagoshima, a city in the far southwest. Japan’s Self-Defense Force sent nurses to Asahikawa, a city with a population of 330,000 on Hokkaido, where local health services are overstretched. Osaka prefecture, the second most-affected region after Tokyo, has also requested medical personnel from the armed forces. Tokyo yesterday reported 602 new infections — its highest daily figure since 584 infections