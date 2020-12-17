Biden taps Buttigieg for transport post

MCCONNELL ACCEPTS BIDEN WIN: The Senate majority leader congratulated Biden and told fellow Republican senators not to join Trump’s extended assault on the results

Reuters, WILMINGTON, Delaware





US president-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg was his nominee to lead the US Department of Transportation (DOT), making him the first of Biden’s Democratic rivals for the presidency to land a role in his Cabinet.

The appointment of Buttigieg, 38, is another step in a meteoric political rise for the Indiana politician, who showed surprising strength as a presidential candidate.

If confirmed by the US Senate, he would run a sprawling federal agency that oversees the nation’s airlines, highways and transit systems.

Former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg, right, endorses his former Democratic Party primary rival, former US vice president Joe Biden, at Chicken Scratch in Dallas, Texas, on March 2. Photo: Reuters

Buttigieg would also make history as the first openly LGBTQ Cabinet secretary to be approved by the Senate.

“I am nominating him for secretary of transportation because this position stands at the nexus of so many of the interlocking challenges and opportunities ahead of us,” Biden said in a statement. “Jobs, infrastructure, equity, and climate all come together at the DOT, the site of some of our most ambitious plans to build back better.”

Buttigieg had been rumored for several different spots in Biden’s administration. He was surprisingly competitive during the Democratic Party presidential primaries, winning the first-in-the-nation caucuses in Iowa, showing formidable fundraising might and enjoying massive popularity on social media.

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, center, is flanked by senators John Barrasso, left, and John Thune as he speaks during a news conference with other Senate Republicans in the US Capitol in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

Once Biden took control of the race after winning the South Carolina primary in February, Buttigieg quickly dropped out and endorsed him, helping Biden consolidate the support of the moderate, establishment wing of the party.

He became a valued Biden supporter on television in the election’s final weeks.

The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest advocacy group for the LGBTQ community, praised the nomination, saying Buttigieg “was open and honest” about his identity and gave a voice to the community.

“His voice as a champion for the LGBTQ community in the Cabinet room will help President-elect Biden build back our nation better, stronger and more equal than before,” Alphonso David, the group’s president, said in a statement.

Despite being viewed as a rising star within the party, Buttigieg’s potential nomination to a Cabinet post has been opposed by a number of progressive groups and black leaders who have criticized his record on civil rights.

During the Democratic primary, Buttigieg was criticized by African-American activists, who said that he did not do enough as mayor to battle systemic racism in South Bend and help black residents share in the city’s economic revitalization.

He also was criticized over the shooting death of a black man by a white police officer in South Bend, as well as questions over diversity on the city’s police force.

The top transportation job offers him a chance to confront the nation’s history of plowing highways through disadvantaged neighborhoods, and what advocates say are the lasting social, economic and environmental consequences of doing so.

It would also allow him to travel to communities across the country and remain in the public eye — something that could buttress a future presidential run.

A US Navy veteran who served as a reservist in Afghanistan, Buttigieg had also been considered to head the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Buttigieg’s nomination is in line with Biden’s stated commitment to diversity in the Cabinet.

US Representative Deb Haaland has emerged as Biden’s leading choice to head the Department of the Interior, according to three sources familiar with the decision process, a selection, that if confirmed by the Senate, would make her the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency.

In other developments on Tuesday, US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell warned fellow Republican senators not to join US President Donald Trump’s extended assault on the Electoral College results.

In public remarks and private warnings, McConnell worked to push ahead to the Biden era and unite a fractured Republican Party ahead of the Jan. 5 Georgia runoff elections that will determine Senate control.

First, he heaped praise on Trump’s “endless” accomplishments as he congratulated Biden during a morning Senate speech.

Then he pivoted, privately warning Republican senators away from disputing the Electoral College tally when the US Congress convenes in a joint session on Jan. 6 to confirm the results.

That fight would yield a “terrible vote” for Republicans, McConnell told the senators, according to two people granted anonymity to discuss the call, which was first reported by Politico.

They would have to choose whether to back Trump or publicly buck him.

McConnell has been a strong supporter of most Trump efforts, but the turn of events six weeks after election day showed the Kentucky senator, backed by his leadership team, seeking to normalize relations with the coming Biden presidency while avoiding the spectacle of pitched floor fight that would divide the party as Trump reluctantly leaves office.

“I want to congratulate president-elect Joe Biden,” McConnell said as he opened the Senate.

“Many of us had hoped the presidential election would yield a different result,” he said. “But our system of government has the processes to determine who will be sworn in on Jan. 20. The Electoral College has spoken.”

Biden told reporters that he called to thank McConnell for the remarks and the two had a “good conversation.”

The Senate leader’s sprint into action after weeks of silence followed other leading Republicans who spoke up the after the Electoral College voted late on Monday.

Several Republican senators have confirmed they had spoken with Biden, including Trump ally Lindsey Graham and Mitt Romney. Some have had meetings with Biden’s nominees for administration posts.

For his part, Trump continued to push his baseless claims of “voter fraud” on Tuesday on Twitter.

