A lost artefact from the Great Pyramid of Giza, one of only three objects ever recovered from inside the last remaining wonder of the ancient world, has been found in a chance discovery at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland.
Curatorial assistant Abeer Eladany, originally from Egypt, was reviewing items in the university’s Asia collection when she came across a cigar box marked with her country’s former flag.
Inside, she found several wooden splinters that she then identified as a fragment of wood from the Great Pyramid, which had been missing for more than a century.
“The university’s collections are vast — running to hundreds of thousands of items — so looking for it has been like finding a needle in a haystack. I couldn’t believe it when I realized what was inside this innocuous-looking cigar tin,” she said.
The wooden fragment is one of a trio of items discovered by engineer Waynman Dixon inside the pyramid’s Queens Chamber in 1872.
Known as the “Dixon Relics,” two of them — a ball and hook — are housed in the British Museum, while some have speculated that the lost piece of cedar was part of a measuring rule that could reveal clues to the pyramid’s construction.
It is believed that the fragment was bequeathed to the university by Dixon’s friend, James Grant, but was never classified and, despite an extensive search, could not be located.
The discovery of the relic has also raised new questions, as carbon dating has shown that the wood can be dated to the period 3341 BC to 3094 BC — about 500 years earlier than historical records that date the Great Pyramid to the reign of the Pharaoh Khufu in 2580 BC to 2560 BC.
“It is even older than we had imagined,” said Neil Curtis, head of museums and special collections at the university. “Finding the missing Dixon Relic was a surprise, but the carbon dating has also been quite a revelation.”
‘ASTONISHING’: The British government expects about 500,000 Hong Kongers to apply for resettlement, but that number is likely to exceed 600,000, a group said Hong Kong residents are likely to move to the UK faster than the British government has anticipated and more should be done to prepare for their arrival, a new advocacy group has said. The group, HongKongers in Britain, surveyed territory residents hoping to emigrate under a new British government scheme that opens next month, allowing those with colonial-era British National Overseas (BNO) status to obtain visas and pursue a “path to citizenship.” The British Home Office has already said it expects nearly half a million people to take up the offer over its first three years, but HongKongers in Britain said the
TARNISHED REPUTATION: A report showed that Swiss authorities allowed Chinese officials to ‘roam freely’ and ‘conduct interviews and interrogations unsupervised’ The Swiss this week strongly rejected accusations that a deal allowing Chinese officials to enter Switzerland and interrogate Chinese nationals, which came to light this summer, put dissidents at risk. Switzerland entered into a so-called readmission agreement with China in 2015. The deal expired on Monday. The agreement, which remained a secret until Swiss newspaper NZZ revealed its existence in August, specified the terms for Chinese officials to travel to the country and interrogate Chinese nationals set for deportation. Asia-focused rights group Safeguard Defenders this week published the text of the deal, plus a report about how it differed from similar agreements with
A citizen journalist detained for more than six months after reporting on the Wuhan COVID-19 outbreak has had a feeding tube forcibly inserted and her arms restrained to stop her from pulling it out, her lawyer has said. Zhang Zhan (張展), a 37-year-old former lawyer, has been on a hunger strike at a detention facility near Shanghai. Zhang was arrested in May and accused of “picking quarrels and stirring up trouble,” an accusation frequently used against critics and rights advocates inside China, after reporting on social media and streaming accounts. Last month, she was formally indicted on charges of spreading false information. In a
OVERSTRETCHED: Yasutaka Kakinoki, a physician at a hospital in Asahikawa, Japan, said the caseload had brought local health services to the ‘brink of collapse’ Japan on Wednesday reported 2,811 new COVID-19 infections, as well as a record 555 people with serious symptoms, the Kyodo news agency said. Record daily case numbers were seen in six of the country’s 47 prefectures, including the popular tourist destinations of Kyoto and Kagoshima, a city in the far southwest. Japan’s Self-Defense Force sent nurses to Asahikawa, a city with a population of 330,000 on Hokkaido, where local health services are overstretched. Osaka prefecture, the second most-affected region after Tokyo, has also requested medical personnel from the armed forces. Tokyo yesterday reported 602 new infections — its highest daily figure since 584 infections