Lost Great Pyramid of Giza artefact found in cigar box

The Guardian





A lost artefact from the Great Pyramid of Giza, one of only three objects ever recovered from inside the last remaining wonder of the ancient world, has been found in a chance discovery at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland.

Curatorial assistant Abeer Eladany, originally from Egypt, was reviewing items in the university’s Asia collection when she came across a cigar box marked with her country’s former flag.

Inside, she found several wooden splinters that she then identified as a fragment of wood from the Great Pyramid, which had been missing for more than a century.

“The university’s collections are vast — running to hundreds of thousands of items — so looking for it has been like finding a needle in a haystack. I couldn’t believe it when I realized what was inside this innocuous-looking cigar tin,” she said.

The wooden fragment is one of a trio of items discovered by engineer Waynman Dixon inside the pyramid’s Queens Chamber in 1872.

Known as the “Dixon Relics,” two of them — a ball and hook — are housed in the British Museum, while some have speculated that the lost piece of cedar was part of a measuring rule that could reveal clues to the pyramid’s construction.

It is believed that the fragment was bequeathed to the university by Dixon’s friend, James Grant, but was never classified and, despite an extensive search, could not be located.

The discovery of the relic has also raised new questions, as carbon dating has shown that the wood can be dated to the period 3341 BC to 3094 BC — about 500 years earlier than historical records that date the Great Pyramid to the reign of the Pharaoh Khufu in 2580 BC to 2560 BC.

“It is even older than we had imagined,” said Neil Curtis, head of museums and special collections at the university. “Finding the missing Dixon Relic was a surprise, but the carbon dating has also been quite a revelation.”