Rival French and Russian disinformation campaigns have sought to deceive Internet users — and unmask each other — in the Central African Republic (CAR) ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections on Dec. 27, Facebook said on Tuesday.
Facebook said that it was the first time that it had seen such a direct battle of trolls by competing foreign states on its platforms, with the rivals’ fake accounts denouncing each other as “fake news.”
The company said that it had suspended three networks totaling almost 500 accounts and pages for so-called “coordinated inauthentic behavior.”
Photo: AFP
One network was linked to “individuals associated with French military,” it said.
The other two had connections with “individuals associated with past activity by the Russian Internet Research Agency,” as well as to Evgeny Prigozhin, a Russian businessman indicted in the US for election interference.
The French Ministry of National Defense and military command did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Asked about the Africa allegations, Prigozhin, who has denied the US charges, said in a message that he considered Facebook a CIA tool that takes down pages to suit US interests.
“You can’t fight fire with fire,” Facebook Cybersecurity Policy head Nathaniel Gleicher said. “We have these two efforts from different sides of these issues using the same tactics and techniques, and they end up looking sort of the same.”
Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadera is a Russian ally, a relationship often seen as a threat to France’s influence in the French-speaking country where Paris had deployed 2,500 troops until 2016.
Facebook said that the two campaigns focused on the CAR, but also targeted users in 13 other African countries, including Algeria, Cameroon, Libya and Sudan.
Both campaigns used fake accounts to pose as local people, sometimes sharing doctored images, Graphika director of investigations Ben Nimmo.
The French effort, which started in the middle of last year, pushed pro-French messages before targeting “Russian fake news,” when Facebook shut down a Russian disinformation operation last year.
A subsequent Russian operation attempted to promote Russian business and diplomatic interests, as well as Touadera’s candidacy, Nimmo said.
Later, the Russian accounts tried to unmask the French accounts trying to unmask them.
Neither side built much of an audience in CAR, Nimmo said.
“They looked like two troll teams arm wrestling, with nobody else really paying attention,” Nimmo added.
