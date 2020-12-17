EU postpones payments to Ethiopia over Tigray crisis

HIGHLIGHTING RESOLUTION: The UN has complained about limited access for aid, but the telephone service has partially been restored and life is returning to normal

AFP, ADDIS ABABA





The EU is postponing nearly 90 million euros (US$110 million) in budget support payments to Ethiopia because of the conflict in the northern Tigray region, an internal document showed.

The decision is intended to highlight the EU’s wish for a cessation of hostilities and “resolution through political means,” and its concerns about restrictions on humanitarian and media access, the document said.

The document, authenticated by two diplomatic officials in Addis Ababa yesterday, notes that the EU’s call for a “follow-up on allegations of human rights abuse” during the conflict, which began early last month.

A member of the International Committee of the Red Cross delivers medical assistance to the main regional hospital in Mekele, Ethiopia, on Sunday. Photo: AP

“Postponing these disbursements does not imply that funds are lost for the government of Ethiopia,” the document added.

There was no immediate response from Ethiopian officials.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, last year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner, on Nov. 4 announced military operations targeting Tigray’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

The move came in response to TPLF-orchestrated attacks on federal army camps in the region, he said.

Thousands have died in the fighting, the International Crisis Group think tank has said, and tens of thousands have streamed across the border into Sudan.

Abiy declared victory after federal troops took the regional capital Mekele late last month, saying that hostilities were “completed.”

However, the UN has since reported fighting in multiple parts of the region.

The UN has complained about limited access for humanitarian assistance, saying on Monday: “We have not been able to reach people that we know are in need.”

Tigray was under a communications blackout for more than a month, although the telephone service has partially been restored and the government says that life is returning to normal.

Over the weekend, Abiy visited Mekele for the first time since fighting began.

The postponed EU funding totals 88.5 million euros — including 60 million euros for a program supporting transport and logistics links with Ethiopia’s neighbors, and 17.5 million euros for the health sector.