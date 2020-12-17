People living in the path of an approaching super cyclone were told yesterday to hunker down at home or head to emergency shelters immediately, as authorities in Fiji warned of the storm’s potential to uproot buildings and cause mass destruction.
The Fiji Meteorological Service said that Cyclone Yasa had intensified into a top-of-the-scale Category 5 storm, with gusts of up to 280kph.
It is on track to hit Fiji late today and the National Disaster Management Office said that about two-thirds of the island nation’s population of 900,000 were in its path.
Photo: AFP
National Disaster Management Office Director Vasiti Soko said that anyone who doubted their home’s structural integrity should prioritize survival over protecting their property and flee right away.
“If you need to move to an evacuation center, we are pleading that you move before it gets dark,” Soko said. “If you know that your house cannot survive strong winds, let alone the Cat 5 cyclone that is on the way, please take yourselves, your children and your valuables to the evacuation center.”
She said that Yasa was likely to have a larger impact than Cyclone Harold in April, another Category 5 storm that gouged a trail of destruction across the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji and Tonga.
“We can see the eye [of Cyclone Yasa] and the area that’s of concern — it’s not just part of Fiji like Harold, it’s the whole of Fiji,” Soko said. “It’s strong enough to uproot trees. It’s strong enough to uproot buildings that are not well secured. It can also create a lot of flying debris.”
Authorities were considering a curfew and movement restrictions, with Fiji’s military on standby if needed, she said.
Schools had already been closed so they could be converted to evacuation centers.
Aid agencies such as the Red Cross were gearing up for a major disaster relief effort, with the focus on maintaining basic services and minimizing longer-term social impacts.
“Disasters can strike at any time, and we know that knowledge and preparation are critical for communities as they prepare,” Fiji Red Cross director-general Ilisapeci Rokotunidau said.
