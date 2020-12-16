BRAZIL
ANVISA questions vaccine
The National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) on Monday accused China of using criteria that “are not transparent” to win emergency approval of its COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac, which is in the final phase of trials in the nation. The regulator, which sent a group of technicians to inspect the Sinovac plant in Beijing earlier this month, also warned against the “influence of issues related to geopolitics” in promoting vaccines.
UNITED STATES
Virus found in wild mink
The Department of Agriculture on Monday said that it confirmed the first known case of COVID-19 in a wild animal, a mink. The discovery increases concerns about outbreaks in mink, as the virus has killed more than 15,000 farmed mink in the country since August. The agency said it notified the World Organisation for Animal Health of the case, but added that there is no evidence the virus has been widespread in wild populations around infected mink farms. Global health officials are investigating the potential risk the animals might pose to people after Denmark last month embarked on a plan to eliminate its farmed mink population of 17 million.
UNITED KINGDOM
Scot jailed for breach
A Scottish man has been jailed for breaching COVID-19 rules after he rode a jetski from Scotland to the Isle of Man on Friday to see his girlfriend. Dale McLaughlan, 28, from North Ayrshire met his girlfriend in September while working as a roofer on the Isle of Man, the BBC reported. His defense lawyer said in court that McLaughlan suffered from depression and was struggling to cope without his girlfriend. He admitted arriving unlawfully on the island and was sentenced to four weeks in jail.
SOUTH KOREA
Opposition apologizes
The main opposition People Power Party yesterday made a rare apology for the corruption of two former presidents, Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye, a landmark gesture as the party seeks to retake the presidency in a little more than a year. The party’s interim leader, Kim Chong-in asked “for forgiveness” from voters in the act of contrition. “We’ve made a huge mistake before our people and history,” Kim told a news conference. “We didn’t do our job properly as ruling party.” The Lee and Park scandals show “the dark shadow of the back-scratching alliance between politics and businesses,” Kim said. “We sincerely reflect our wrongdoings in the past and will reborn by reforming our party.”
UNITED STATES
Reporter jailings hit record
A record number of journalists were behind bars this year, the New York City-based Committee to Protect Journalists said yesterday, accusing governments worldwide of suppressing the media and fueling misinformation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The committee’s annual report found that 274 journalists were imprisoned this year — the highest number since the group began its survey in the 1990s. The report also found that 26 journalists and media workers had been murdered this year, with Mexico listed as the world’s most dangerous country for the press. The worst offender was China for the second consecutive year, the survey found, with 47 reporters behind bars. The survey noted an “unprecedented” 110 reporters had been arrested or detained in the US.
TURKEY
US sanctions condemned
The government on Monday condemned US sanctions over its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defenses as a “grave mistake” and threatened to retaliate over a move it said would harm ties between the NATO allies.Washington imposed the long-anticipated sanctions on Ankara’s top defense procurement and development body, its chairman and three other employees. The Ministry of Foreign called the decision “inexplicable” given that Washington repeatedly rejected Ankara’s offer to form a joint working group to allay US concerns that the S-400s threatened NATO defenses.
THAILAND
Raid yields 1 gram of drug
Authorities yesterday said that barely more than 1 gram of ketamine was found in a seizure that police had initially believed contained more than 12 tonnes of the drug worth almost US$1 billion. Narcotics Control Board head Wichai Chaimongkol told a news conference in Bangkok that 12.1 tonnes of the haul contained trisodium phosphate — a chemical that can be used as a food additive and cleaning agent. The remaining 301kg was calcium carbonate and just 1.2 grams of ketamine, he said, adding that last month’s seizure was made as part of an international investigation following arrests in Taiwan.
UNITED KINGDOM
Police find cannabis farm
A suspected drug dealer stopped by police in Sunderland caught a lucky break when they found nothing in his car — until he pulled out his smartphone to access a translation app and inadvertently showed officers a video of his cannabis farm. Police later raided the farm and found a “sophisticated cannabis operation” of 600 cannabis plants over three floors. The man and another suspect in the car were arrested on suspicion of the production of a Class B drug and were released on police bail.
A citizen journalist detained for more than six months after reporting on the Wuhan COVID-19 outbreak has had a feeding tube forcibly inserted and her arms restrained to stop her from pulling it out, her lawyer has said. Zhang Zhan (張展), a 37-year-old former lawyer, has been on a hunger strike at a detention facility near Shanghai. Zhang was arrested in May and accused of “picking quarrels and stirring up trouble,” an accusation frequently used against critics and rights advocates inside China, after reporting on social media and streaming accounts. Last month, she was formally indicted on charges of spreading false information. In a