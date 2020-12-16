Iran on Monday faced a growing international backlash over its execution of the France-based dissident Ruhollah Zam, with Western governments accusing Tehran of abducting him abroad to be put on trial.
Zam was hanged on Saturday after being sentenced to death over his role in protests during the winter of 2017-2018, when he ran a popular social media channel that rallied regime opponents.
He had lived in Paris for several years after being granted refugee status in France.
Photo: Reuters
In October last year, he left Paris on a trip for Iraq. The motivations for his trip remain unclear, but advocates said he was lured into traveling to Iraq, was captured by Iranian security forces and then transferred to Iran for trial.
“The US strongly condemns Iran’s unjust, barbaric execution of Ruhollah Zam, an Iranian journalist kidnapped abroad by the regime,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.
The German Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Sunday that it was shocked by the circumstances surrounding Zam’s conviction “particularly by the ... kidnapping from abroad.”
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said she was “appalled” by the execution, adding that there are “serious concerns” that Zam’s capture outside of Iran “could amount to an abduction.”
After Iranian state TV broadcast what it billed as an “interview” with Zam while detained in July, Bachelet said his sentence was “emblematic of a pattern of forced confessions extracted under torture and broadcast on state media being used as a basis to convict people.”
The international furor over Zam’s execution also comes at a hugely delicate time, with European powers keen to revive the international deal on the Iranian nuclear program when incoming US president Joe Biden takes office next year.
The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday summoned Germany and France’s envoys to protest EU condemnation of his execution at the weekend.
In a blow to proponents of dialogue and trade with Iran, organizers postponed a major forum on business between Iran and Europe due to begin on Monday.
The three-day Europe-Iran Business Forum was to have started with keynote remarks by Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif and EU High Representative Josep Borrell, followed by a panel with EU ambassadors.
“The organizing committee of the Europe-Iran Business Forum has decided to take the exceptional step of postponing the conference,” the organizers said in a statement late on Sunday.
