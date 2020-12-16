A Chinese fishing vessel and its 28 crew have been detained in Palau, authorities said, creating a delicate diplomatic situation for the Pacific island nation, which is allied with Taiwan.
The boat, alleged to have been illegally harvesting sea cucumber, was intercepted by a patrol boat at Helen Reef, in Palau’s territorial waters, and escorted to the main island of Koror.
“They did have sea cucumber on there ... it’s estimated about 500 pounds [227kg],” Palauan Bureau of Maritime Security and Fish and Wildlife Director Victor Remengesau said.
Sea cucumber — known on international markets as beche-de-mer — is a lucrative harvest for fishing crews across the Pacific. A Samoan court heard this year the animals fetch up to US$800 per kilogram in Asian markets, citing a Pacific Community report.
Chinese fishing fleets have been venturing further, and for longer, into the Pacific in search of new fishing grounds, but it is the first time a Chinese crew has been intercepted and detained in Palau’s territorial waters.
The intercepted fishing vessel, and six smaller boats, have all been detained by Palau.
Remengesau said that the Chinese fishers and 19 crew from the patrol boat that intercepted them were undergoing 14 days quarantine in Palau, one of the few places in the world that remains free of COVID-19.
Victor Remengesau, the brother of Palauan President Tommy Remengesau Jr, said it had not yet been decided whether to charge the fishers, who are believed to be from China’s Hainan Province.
“That’s one of the things that we’re discussing,” he said. “We don’t want them any longer than necessary in Palau.”
Palau had to balance its concerns over the crew bringing COVID-19 into the archipelago, while defending the nation’s territorial waters from incursion, Victor Remengesau said.
“It’s unlawful entry. We may care about COVID and the spread of COVID, but we can’t just let people do whatever they want, and disguise [alleged illegal activity],” he said.
China had not made a formal response to the detention of its nationals.
Palau, long regarded as a pioneer in marine conservation, has banned foreign commercial fishing vessels from its waters, but there is increasing pressure on Pacific states to closely monitor their territorial waters from incursions, as fishing fleets, of which China’s is the largest, venture further from their home ports seeking new fields.
“Having depleted fish stocks in domestic waters and encouraged by subsidies, China’s distant-water fishing fleets have been travelling farther and farther afield, and its companies have been building more and more vessels to meet the rising demand for seafood,” a report by the London-based Overseas Development Institute said this year.
A similar foreign fishing boat to the one intercepted was reported in Palauan waters in September, but by the time patrol boats arrived the vessel had left, Victor Remengesau said.
The fishing vessel was intercepted by an Australian-supplied Guardian-class patrol boat, only delivered to Palau in September.
Palau is one of Taiwan’s four remaining diplomatic allies in the Pacific and one of only 15 worldwide.
Additional reporting by AFP
