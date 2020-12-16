South Korea on Monday banned the launching of propaganda leaflets into North Korea, drawing the criticism of human rights advocates and defiance from a prominent North Korean defector, who said he would not stop sending messages to his homeland.
Defectors and other campaigners in South Korea have for decades sent leaflets critical of the North Korean regime over the tightly guarded border, usually by balloon or in bottles on border rivers.
They also send food, medicine, money, mini radios, and USB sticks containing South Korean news and TV dramas.
Photo: AFP
Isolated North Korea has long denounced the practice and has stepped up its condemnation of it, to the alarm of a South Korean government intent on improving ties on the divided Korean Peninsula.
The South Korean parliament on Monday voted to amend the Development of Inter-Korean Relations Act to bar any scattering of printed materials, goods, money and other items of value across the border.
It also restricts loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts, which the South Korean military once championed as part of its psychological warfare against the North until it withdrew the equipment following a 2018 summit.
The ban is to take effect in three months and those breaking the law face up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 30 million won (US$27,420).
The bill was introduced in June after Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said the South should ban the leaflets or face the “worst phase” of relations.
“They’re trying to put Kim Yo-jong’s order into law at her single word,” Tae Yong-ho, an opposition lawmaker and former North Korean diplomat, said in a 10-hour filibuster speech, adding that the bill would only help Pyongyang to continue “enslaving” its people.
Park Sang-hak, a defector from North Korea who has already been stripped of a license for his leaflet-launching group and faces a judicial investigation, said that he would not give up his 15-year campaign.
“I’ll keep sending leaflets to tell the truth because North Koreans have the right to know,” Park said. “I’m not afraid of being jailed.”
Park and another 20 South Korean civic groups have vowed to challenge the law’s constitutionality, while Human Rights Watch called the ban a “misguided strategy” by Seoul.
US Representative Chris Smith, who cochairs a bipartisan human rights commission, in a statement criticized the amendment as “ill-conceived, frightening” for facilitating the imprisonment of people for simply sharing information.
When asked about Smith’s statement, the South Korean Ministry of Unification said that the bill was a “minimal effort to protect the lives and safety of residents in border regions.”
‘ASTONISHING’: The British government expects about 500,000 Hong Kongers to apply for resettlement, but that number is likely to exceed 600,000, a group said Hong Kong residents are likely to move to the UK faster than the British government has anticipated and more should be done to prepare for their arrival, a new advocacy group has said. The group, HongKongers in Britain, surveyed territory residents hoping to emigrate under a new British government scheme that opens next month, allowing those with colonial-era British National Overseas (BNO) status to obtain visas and pursue a “path to citizenship.” The British Home Office has already said it expects nearly half a million people to take up the offer over its first three years, but HongKongers in Britain said the
‘STEP TOWARD FAIRNESS’: Under the draft Australian law, if Google and Facebook fail to negotiate in good faith with news companies they could be fined A$10 million Google and Facebook would risk multimillion-dollar fines if they failed to comply with proposed legislation introduced into the Australian parliament yesterday that would make the tech giants pay for journalism they display. Treasurer of Australia Josh Frydenberg introduced the News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code and revealed details of his plan for Australia to become the first country to force the digital platforms to compensate news media for journalistic content. “We are not seeking to protect traditional media companies from the rigor of competition or technological disruption, which we know benefits consumers,” Frydenberg told the parliament. “Rather, we are seeking
TARNISHED REPUTATION: A report showed that Swiss authorities allowed Chinese officials to ‘roam freely’ and ‘conduct interviews and interrogations unsupervised’ The Swiss this week strongly rejected accusations that a deal allowing Chinese officials to enter Switzerland and interrogate Chinese nationals, which came to light this summer, put dissidents at risk. Switzerland entered into a so-called readmission agreement with China in 2015. The deal expired on Monday. The agreement, which remained a secret until Swiss newspaper NZZ revealed its existence in August, specified the terms for Chinese officials to travel to the country and interrogate Chinese nationals set for deportation. Asia-focused rights group Safeguard Defenders this week published the text of the deal, plus a report about how it differed from similar agreements with
A citizen journalist detained for more than six months after reporting on the Wuhan COVID-19 outbreak has had a feeding tube forcibly inserted and her arms restrained to stop her from pulling it out, her lawyer has said. Zhang Zhan (張展), a 37-year-old former lawyer, has been on a hunger strike at a detention facility near Shanghai. Zhang was arrested in May and accused of “picking quarrels and stirring up trouble,” an accusation frequently used against critics and rights advocates inside China, after reporting on social media and streaming accounts. Last month, she was formally indicted on charges of spreading false information. In a