London faces tougher COVID-19 measures within days, the UK government said on Monday, with a new coronavirus variant emerging as a possible cause for rapidly rising infection rates.
UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said that starting today, London and parts of three surrounding counties would move into the highest of three levels of restrictions in force across England.
Pubs, bars, restaurants and other hospitality venues would have to close, except for takeaway food, as would theaters and other venues in the entertainment sector.
Photo: Reuters
Members of different households cannot mingle indoors, although people can still meet in groups of up to six outdoors. Shops and schools can remain open.
“This action is absolutely essential, not just to keep people safe, but because we have seen early action can prevent more damage and longer-term problems later,” Hancock told parliament.
In some areas, cases are doubling every seven days, he said, adding: “It only takes a few doublings for the NHS [National Health Service] to be overwhelmed.”
London had already seen a “sharp rise” in daily cases and hospital admissions, and there is concern about the “new variant” of the coronavirus initially detected in southeast England, where cases are now rising the fastest, officials said.
Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty said there was no evidence that the variant is more dangerous, infectious or able to evade testing.
Andrew Davidson, reader in virology at the University of Bristol, said that coronaviruses are known to mutate, have done elsewhere in Europe and North America, and were not always more virulent.
“However, if they spread more easily, but cause the same disease severity, more people will end up becoming ill in a short period of time,” he said.
