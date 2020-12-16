Virus Outbreak: Dutch, Czechs plan holiday lockdowns

BANS: The two nations are to follow Germany’s lead to try to stem the rising number of COVID-19 cases, while Italy considers placing the nation under ‘red-zone lockdown’

The Guardian





The Netherlands and the Czech Republic have said they would follow Germany into strict second lockdowns over the holiday period, with Italy weighing similar measures to avoid a fresh surge in COVID-19 infections over Christmas and New Year.

In a rare television address, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday said that non-essential shops and businesses, gyms, museums, cinemas and theaters would close for five weeks after the nation’s seven-day new case average rose by more than 40 percent in the past week.

Bars and restaurants in the Netherlands have been closed since mid-October, but the partial lockdown has not slowed the spread of the virus enough, Rutte said, as anti-lockdown protesters booed and whistled outside his office.

“The Netherlands will close for five weeks,” Rutte said. “We’re not dealing with a simple flu like the people behind me think. I’m afraid we’re going to have to swallow the bitter pill until things get better —which they will.”

People were advised to stay at home and could have only a maximum of two guests a day, Rutte said, except for Thursday to Saturday next week, when the limit would be raised to three, excluding children under 13.

He added that schools would close from today until Jan. 19.

Restaurants, hotels and indoor sports venues in the Czech Republic, which reopened barely two weeks ago, are also to close down again from Friday, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said, as cases began to rise again after dipping earlier this month.

Public gatherings are to be limited to six people indoors and out, instead of the current 10 and 50, with a nationwide curfew from 11pm until 5am, and an early start to Christmas school holidays, although shops would are to remain open.

“This year’s Christmas will be totally different, but that is the result of the situation we are in,” Czech Minister of Health Jan Blatny told a news conference.

Italian media reported that the government was considering placing the whole country under so-called “red-zone” lockdown from Christmas Eve until at least Jan. 2 amid mounting fears of infections over the festive period.

The measures could include extending night curfews, banning non-essential movement, shutting all except for non-essential shops, and closing all bars and restaurants on weekends and holidays.

Italy’s expected move follows a similar step by Germany, which on Sunday said it would close all except essential shops, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, as well as hair and beauty salons, from today until at least Jan. 10 as it battles “exponential growth” in infections.

German Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier urged citizens to forgo Christmas shopping altogether, telling people to “only buy what they really need, like groceries,” while German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff said a “comprehensive easing” of the new measures would be “very, very unlikely” next month or in February.

Merkel had hoped that a “lockdown lite” imposed last month would bring infection levels down so Germans could celebrate Christmas and New Year almost normally, but the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases reported more than 16,000 new cases on Monday, 4,000 more than seven days ago.

Reports yesterday said that Germany is pressuring EU authorities to speed up the approval of a vaccine.

Merkel’s office and the Ministry of Health want the European Medicines Agency to bring forward the approval date for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to Wednesday next week from Dec. 29, the Bild newspaper said, citing unnamed sources.

The delay in approval was raising questions over “the European Union’s ability to act,” it quoted a source as saying.

Berlin’s irritation is more acute as BioNTech is a German firm, and Singapore and Bahrain have already approved the Pfizer-BioNTech jab, with Canada and the US inoculating their first citizens on Monday.

Additional reporting by AFP