The Netherlands and the Czech Republic have said they would follow Germany into strict second lockdowns over the holiday period, with Italy weighing similar measures to avoid a fresh surge in COVID-19 infections over Christmas and New Year.
In a rare television address, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday said that non-essential shops and businesses, gyms, museums, cinemas and theaters would close for five weeks after the nation’s seven-day new case average rose by more than 40 percent in the past week.
Bars and restaurants in the Netherlands have been closed since mid-October, but the partial lockdown has not slowed the spread of the virus enough, Rutte said, as anti-lockdown protesters booed and whistled outside his office.
“The Netherlands will close for five weeks,” Rutte said. “We’re not dealing with a simple flu like the people behind me think. I’m afraid we’re going to have to swallow the bitter pill until things get better —which they will.”
People were advised to stay at home and could have only a maximum of two guests a day, Rutte said, except for Thursday to Saturday next week, when the limit would be raised to three, excluding children under 13.
He added that schools would close from today until Jan. 19.
Restaurants, hotels and indoor sports venues in the Czech Republic, which reopened barely two weeks ago, are also to close down again from Friday, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said, as cases began to rise again after dipping earlier this month.
Public gatherings are to be limited to six people indoors and out, instead of the current 10 and 50, with a nationwide curfew from 11pm until 5am, and an early start to Christmas school holidays, although shops would are to remain open.
“This year’s Christmas will be totally different, but that is the result of the situation we are in,” Czech Minister of Health Jan Blatny told a news conference.
Italian media reported that the government was considering placing the whole country under so-called “red-zone” lockdown from Christmas Eve until at least Jan. 2 amid mounting fears of infections over the festive period.
The measures could include extending night curfews, banning non-essential movement, shutting all except for non-essential shops, and closing all bars and restaurants on weekends and holidays.
Italy’s expected move follows a similar step by Germany, which on Sunday said it would close all except essential shops, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, as well as hair and beauty salons, from today until at least Jan. 10 as it battles “exponential growth” in infections.
German Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier urged citizens to forgo Christmas shopping altogether, telling people to “only buy what they really need, like groceries,” while German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff said a “comprehensive easing” of the new measures would be “very, very unlikely” next month or in February.
Merkel had hoped that a “lockdown lite” imposed last month would bring infection levels down so Germans could celebrate Christmas and New Year almost normally, but the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases reported more than 16,000 new cases on Monday, 4,000 more than seven days ago.
Reports yesterday said that Germany is pressuring EU authorities to speed up the approval of a vaccine.
Merkel’s office and the Ministry of Health want the European Medicines Agency to bring forward the approval date for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to Wednesday next week from Dec. 29, the Bild newspaper said, citing unnamed sources.
The delay in approval was raising questions over “the European Union’s ability to act,” it quoted a source as saying.
Berlin’s irritation is more acute as BioNTech is a German firm, and Singapore and Bahrain have already approved the Pfizer-BioNTech jab, with Canada and the US inoculating their first citizens on Monday.
Additional reporting by AFP
‘ASTONISHING’: The British government expects about 500,000 Hong Kongers to apply for resettlement, but that number is likely to exceed 600,000, a group said Hong Kong residents are likely to move to the UK faster than the British government has anticipated and more should be done to prepare for their arrival, a new advocacy group has said. The group, HongKongers in Britain, surveyed territory residents hoping to emigrate under a new British government scheme that opens next month, allowing those with colonial-era British National Overseas (BNO) status to obtain visas and pursue a “path to citizenship.” The British Home Office has already said it expects nearly half a million people to take up the offer over its first three years, but HongKongers in Britain said the
‘STEP TOWARD FAIRNESS’: Under the draft Australian law, if Google and Facebook fail to negotiate in good faith with news companies they could be fined A$10 million Google and Facebook would risk multimillion-dollar fines if they failed to comply with proposed legislation introduced into the Australian parliament yesterday that would make the tech giants pay for journalism they display. Treasurer of Australia Josh Frydenberg introduced the News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code and revealed details of his plan for Australia to become the first country to force the digital platforms to compensate news media for journalistic content. “We are not seeking to protect traditional media companies from the rigor of competition or technological disruption, which we know benefits consumers,” Frydenberg told the parliament. “Rather, we are seeking
TARNISHED REPUTATION: A report showed that Swiss authorities allowed Chinese officials to ‘roam freely’ and ‘conduct interviews and interrogations unsupervised’ The Swiss this week strongly rejected accusations that a deal allowing Chinese officials to enter Switzerland and interrogate Chinese nationals, which came to light this summer, put dissidents at risk. Switzerland entered into a so-called readmission agreement with China in 2015. The deal expired on Monday. The agreement, which remained a secret until Swiss newspaper NZZ revealed its existence in August, specified the terms for Chinese officials to travel to the country and interrogate Chinese nationals set for deportation. Asia-focused rights group Safeguard Defenders this week published the text of the deal, plus a report about how it differed from similar agreements with
A citizen journalist detained for more than six months after reporting on the Wuhan COVID-19 outbreak has had a feeding tube forcibly inserted and her arms restrained to stop her from pulling it out, her lawyer has said. Zhang Zhan (張展), a 37-year-old former lawyer, has been on a hunger strike at a detention facility near Shanghai. Zhang was arrested in May and accused of “picking quarrels and stirring up trouble,” an accusation frequently used against critics and rights advocates inside China, after reporting on social media and streaming accounts. Last month, she was formally indicted on charges of spreading false information. In a